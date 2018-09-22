TCU vs Texas Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

A massive in-state Big 12 showdown awaits us Saturday, as the No. 17 ranked TCU Horned Frogs (2-1) aim to rebound, but get a difficult road test by traveling to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns (2-1), who all of a sudden look like a different team than the one that Maryland stunned on opening weekend.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in most markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Fox Sports Go

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Fox Sports Go website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fox Sports Go app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your FuboTV, Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the Fox digital platforms.

Preview

The Horned Frogs are aiming to rebound following a disappointing loss to No. 4 Ohio State on a “neutral” field in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Quarterback Shawn Robinson needed to be better than Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins, and it simply was not the case. After a close first half in which TCU took a 14-13 lead into halftime, Ohio State exploded for 20 points in the third quarter. The Buckeyes, who despite allowing Robinson to throw for 308 yards (24/40, with one touchdown), picked him off twice, and only allowed eight rushing yards.

Texas on the other hand looked like an entirely different team in a 37-14 one-sided victory against previously ranked USC last weekend.

Head coach Tom Herman is aiming to ground the heads of his players. While it would be good to build off the momentum of last week’s win against USC, it wouldn’t necessarily be good to continue riding that high too much.

“We told our guys that the only peoples’ opinions who should matter when it comes to the game of football are the people in our room — your teammates and your coaches. (We were) basically pleading with them, pleading with the leaders to school the young guys up. In this family you can be bombarded with outside messages that have no impact on our preparation for TCU. So, it was a big point of the emphasis throughout the day yesterday, making sure that the opinions of the people in that locker room and in those coaches’ offices are the only ones that we worry about.”

With a win, Texas could re-enter the AP Poll.