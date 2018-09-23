Tiger Woods FedEx Cup Standings: So, You’re Saying There’s a Chance

tiger woods

Getty Tiger Woods has a chance to win both the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup.

When Tiger Woods entered the Tour Championship, he was No. 20 in the FedEx Cup standings. With one round to play at East Lake, the latest projections have Woods all the way up to No. 2 in the FedEx leaderboard, just behind Justin Rose. Coming into Atlanta, Woods needed a long list of things to happen to win the FedEx Cup, per Golf Channel.

• Win the Tour Championship and …

• DeChambeau finishes T-15 or worse

• Rose finishes in three-way tie for 5th or worse

• Finau finishes T-3 or worse

• D. Johnson finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Thomas finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse

The stars have aligned as all of this scenario has played out for Woods, except one key thing. Lost in Woods’ stellar play at the Tour Championship has been Rose’s solid form as well. Woods needs Rose to finish in at least a three-way tie for fifth or worse to have a chance at the FedEx Cup. This is in addition to Woods winning the Tour Championship.

Heading into the final day of play at the Tour Championship, Woods leads the field at 12-under, three strokes ahead of Rory McIlroy and Rose who are both tied for second at 9-under. As things stand now, Rose is four strokes ahead of the golfers tied for sixth where he would need to drop for Woods to have a chance at winning the FedEx Cup.

Yes, we’re telling you there is a chance Woods can win the FedEx Cup and Tour Championship. Unfortunately for Woods, it has a lot more to do with how Rose does today at East Lake than it does Woods’ play given his strong lead over the field. Rose admitted after Round 3 that it would be difficult for him to catch Woods for the Tour Championship.

“I’m sure it will be hard for him tomorrow,” Rose told ESPN. “It will probably be for him, trying to win for the first time again. It’s been a long time. But he has as much experience to draw on that he’s going to be a hard guy to chase down tomorrow.”

Here’s a look at the latest projections courtesy of the PGA Tour.

FedEx Cup Standings Projections Heading into Final Round

PLAYER PROJECTED POINTS
1. Justin Rose 2780
2. Tiger Woods 2219
3. Bryson DeChambeau 2160
4. Tony Finau 1887
5. Dustin Johnson 1576
6. Justin Thomas 1560
7. Rory McIlroy 1252
8. Keegan Bradley 1247
9. Brooks Koepka 1099
10. Billy Horschel 1007
11. Bubba Watson 927
12. Jon Rahm 660
13. Kyle Stanley 651
14. Cameron Smith 640
15. Webb Simpson 612
16. Jason Day 560
17. Xander Schauffele 531
18. Paul Casey 518
19. Francesco Molinari 491
20. Aaron Wise 486
21. Patrick Cantlay 453
22. Tommy Fleetwood 451
23. Phil Mickelson 448
24. Patrick Reed 432
25. Gary Woodland 413
26. Rickie Fowler 374
27. Hideki Matsuyama 354
27. Kevin Na 354
29. Marc Leishman 316
30. Patton Kizzire 307

FedEx Cup Standings Prior to Tour Championship

GOLFER POINTS POINTS BEHIND LEAD
1. Bryson DeChambeau 5,789
2. Justin Rose 4,391 1,398
3. Tony Finau 3,479 2,310
4. Dustin Johnson 3,425 2,364
5. Justin Thomas 3,327 2,462
6. Keegan Bradley 2,979 2,810
7. Brooks Koepka 2,723 3,066
8. Bubba Watson 2,481 3,308
9. Billy Horschel 2,260 3,529
10. Cameron Smith 2,247 3,542
11. Webb Simpson 2,228 3,561
12. Jason Day 2,071 3,718
13. Francesco Molinari 1,992 3,797
14. Phil Mickelson 1,990 3,799
15. Patrick Reed 1,933 3,856
16. Patrick Cantlay 1,861 3,928
17. Rory McIlroy 1,813 3,976
18. Xander Schauffele 1,759 4,030
19. Tommy Fleetwood 1,734 4,055
20. Tiger Woods 1,722 4,067
21. Aaron Wise 1,702 4,087
22. Kevin Na 1,629 4,160
23. Rickie Fowler 1,612 4,177
24. Jon Rahm 1,610 4,179
25. Kyle Stanley 1,564 4,225
26. Paul Casey 1,499 4,290
27. Hideki Matsuyama 1,491 4,298
28. Gary Woodland 1,448 4,341
29. Marc Leishman 1,444 4,345
30. Patton Kizzire 1,432 4,357
