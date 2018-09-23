Tiger Woods FedEx Cup Standings: So, You’re Saying There’s a Chance

When Tiger Woods entered the Tour Championship, he was No. 20 in the FedEx Cup standings. With one round to play at East Lake, the latest projections have Woods all the way up to No. 2 in the FedEx leaderboard, just behind Justin Rose. Coming into Atlanta, Woods needed a long list of things to happen to win the FedEx Cup, per Golf Channel.
• Win the Tour Championship and …
• DeChambeau finishes T-15 or worse
• Rose finishes in three-way tie for 5th or worse
• Finau finishes T-3 or worse
• D. Johnson finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse
• Thomas finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse
• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse
The stars have aligned as all of this scenario has played out for Woods, except one key thing. Lost in Woods’ stellar play at the Tour Championship has been Rose’s solid form as well. Woods needs Rose to finish in at least a three-way tie for fifth or worse to have a chance at the FedEx Cup. This is in addition to Woods winning the Tour Championship.
Heading into the final day of play at the Tour Championship, Woods leads the field at 12-under, three strokes ahead of Rory McIlroy and Rose who are both tied for second at 9-under. As things stand now, Rose is four strokes ahead of the golfers tied for sixth where he would need to drop for Woods to have a chance at winning the FedEx Cup.
Yes, we’re telling you there is a chance Woods can win the FedEx Cup and Tour Championship. Unfortunately for Woods, it has a lot more to do with how Rose does today at East Lake than it does Woods’ play given his strong lead over the field. Rose admitted after Round 3 that it would be difficult for him to catch Woods for the Tour Championship.
“I’m sure it will be hard for him tomorrow,” Rose told ESPN. “It will probably be for him, trying to win for the first time again. It’s been a long time. But he has as much experience to draw on that he’s going to be a hard guy to chase down tomorrow.”
Here’s a look at the latest projections courtesy of the PGA Tour.
FedEx Cup Standings Projections Heading into Final Round
|PLAYER
|PROJECTED POINTS
|1. Justin Rose
|2780
|2. Tiger Woods
|2219
|3. Bryson DeChambeau
|2160
|4. Tony Finau
|1887
|5. Dustin Johnson
|1576
|6. Justin Thomas
|1560
|7. Rory McIlroy
|1252
|8. Keegan Bradley
|1247
|9. Brooks Koepka
|1099
|10. Billy Horschel
|1007
|11. Bubba Watson
|927
|12. Jon Rahm
|660
|13. Kyle Stanley
|651
|14. Cameron Smith
|640
|15. Webb Simpson
|612
|16. Jason Day
|560
|17. Xander Schauffele
|531
|18. Paul Casey
|518
|19. Francesco Molinari
|491
|20. Aaron Wise
|486
|21. Patrick Cantlay
|453
|22. Tommy Fleetwood
|451
|23. Phil Mickelson
|448
|24. Patrick Reed
|432
|25. Gary Woodland
|413
|26. Rickie Fowler
|374
|27. Hideki Matsuyama
|354
|27. Kevin Na
|354
|29. Marc Leishman
|316
|30. Patton Kizzire
|307
FedEx Cup Standings Prior to Tour Championship
|GOLFER
|POINTS
|POINTS BEHIND LEAD
|1. Bryson DeChambeau
|5,789
|–
|2. Justin Rose
|4,391
|1,398
|3. Tony Finau
|3,479
|2,310
|4. Dustin Johnson
|3,425
|2,364
|5. Justin Thomas
|3,327
|2,462
|6. Keegan Bradley
|2,979
|2,810
|7. Brooks Koepka
|2,723
|3,066
|8. Bubba Watson
|2,481
|3,308
|9. Billy Horschel
|2,260
|3,529
|10. Cameron Smith
|2,247
|3,542
|11. Webb Simpson
|2,228
|3,561
|12. Jason Day
|2,071
|3,718
|13. Francesco Molinari
|1,992
|3,797
|14. Phil Mickelson
|1,990
|3,799
|15. Patrick Reed
|1,933
|3,856
|16. Patrick Cantlay
|1,861
|3,928
|17. Rory McIlroy
|1,813
|3,976
|18. Xander Schauffele
|1,759
|4,030
|19. Tommy Fleetwood
|1,734
|4,055
|20. Tiger Woods
|1,722
|4,067
|21. Aaron Wise
|1,702
|4,087
|22. Kevin Na
|1,629
|4,160
|23. Rickie Fowler
|1,612
|4,177
|24. Jon Rahm
|1,610
|4,179
|25. Kyle Stanley
|1,564
|4,225
|26. Paul Casey
|1,499
|4,290
|27. Hideki Matsuyama
|1,491
|4,298
|28. Gary Woodland
|1,448
|4,341
|29. Marc Leishman
|1,444
|4,345
|30. Patton Kizzire
|1,432
|4,357
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook