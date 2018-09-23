Tiger Woods FedEx Cup Standings: So, You’re Saying There’s a Chance

When Tiger Woods entered the Tour Championship, he was No. 20 in the FedEx Cup standings. With one round to play at East Lake, the latest projections have Woods all the way up to No. 2 in the FedEx leaderboard, just behind Justin Rose. Coming into Atlanta, Woods needed a long list of things to happen to win the FedEx Cup, per Golf Channel.

• Win the Tour Championship and … • DeChambeau finishes T-15 or worse • Rose finishes in three-way tie for 5th or worse • Finau finishes T-3 or worse • D. Johnson finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse • Thomas finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse • Bradley finishes T-2 or worse

The stars have aligned as all of this scenario has played out for Woods, except one key thing. Lost in Woods’ stellar play at the Tour Championship has been Rose’s solid form as well. Woods needs Rose to finish in at least a three-way tie for fifth or worse to have a chance at the FedEx Cup. This is in addition to Woods winning the Tour Championship.

Heading into the final day of play at the Tour Championship, Woods leads the field at 12-under, three strokes ahead of Rory McIlroy and Rose who are both tied for second at 9-under. As things stand now, Rose is four strokes ahead of the golfers tied for sixth where he would need to drop for Woods to have a chance at winning the FedEx Cup.

Yes, we’re telling you there is a chance Woods can win the FedEx Cup and Tour Championship. Unfortunately for Woods, it has a lot more to do with how Rose does today at East Lake than it does Woods’ play given his strong lead over the field. Rose admitted after Round 3 that it would be difficult for him to catch Woods for the Tour Championship.

“I’m sure it will be hard for him tomorrow,” Rose told ESPN. “It will probably be for him, trying to win for the first time again. It’s been a long time. But he has as much experience to draw on that he’s going to be a hard guy to chase down tomorrow.”

Here’s a look at the latest projections courtesy of the PGA Tour.

FedEx Cup Standings Projections Heading into Final Round

PLAYER PROJECTED POINTS 1. Justin Rose 2780 2. Tiger Woods 2219 3. Bryson DeChambeau 2160 4. Tony Finau 1887 5. Dustin Johnson 1576 6. Justin Thomas 1560 7. Rory McIlroy 1252 8. Keegan Bradley 1247 9. Brooks Koepka 1099 10. Billy Horschel 1007 11. Bubba Watson 927 12. Jon Rahm 660 13. Kyle Stanley 651 14. Cameron Smith 640 15. Webb Simpson 612 16. Jason Day 560 17. Xander Schauffele 531 18. Paul Casey 518 19. Francesco Molinari 491 20. Aaron Wise 486 21. Patrick Cantlay 453 22. Tommy Fleetwood 451 23. Phil Mickelson 448 24. Patrick Reed 432 25. Gary Woodland 413 26. Rickie Fowler 374 27. Hideki Matsuyama 354 27. Kevin Na 354 29. Marc Leishman 316 30. Patton Kizzire 307

FedEx Cup Standings Prior to Tour Championship