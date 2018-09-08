USC vs Stanford Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The best the Pac-12 has to offer will be on full display Saturday night, as No. 10 Stanford (1-0) hosts No. 17 USC (1-0).

Preview

Head coach David Shaw quietly has his best Cardinal team since a Fiesta Bowl trip with quarterback Andrew Luck back in 2012.

Entering this season, senior Bryce Love was one of the heavy favorites to win the 2018 Heisman Trophy. San Diego State fell to Stanford 31-10 last week, and despite the three-touchdown victory, Love only had 29 rushing yards on 18 carries. The Aztecs’ primary gameplan was to stop Love, and at times needed 10 or 11 players in the box in order to do so.

Mission accomplished; but at what cost? Will USC and head coach Cay Helton follow a similar path? Unfortunately, they shouldn’t.

That’s because 6-foot-5 junior quarterback K.J. Costello is the real deal and gives the Cardinal their best passer since Luck. Costello finished 21-for-31 for 322 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. The biggest beneficiary of Costello’s emergence at quarterback is senior wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside, who hauled in six of those passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns.

Shaw’s teams are known for being stingy and tough on defense, but their offense could theoretically carry this team at points this season.

JT Daniels has something to say about that, though.

The 6-foot-3 freshman has enormous shoes to fill, replacing Sam Darnold. Daniels played well, as the Trojans ran away from the UNLV Rebels 43-21 in their season opener.

Daniels had some help, though. Senior running back Aca’Cedric Ware ran for 100 yards and a touchdown, and freshman wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown caught seven psses for 98 yards and a touchdown.

The Trojans do have some cleaning up to do, primarily on the ground. They allowed 308 yards on the ground to UNLV, including 136 to Lexington Thomas on 14 carries and 82 to quarterback Armani Rogers on 18 attempts.

Slowing down Love like San Diego State would go a long way to helping USC stun Stanford on the road.