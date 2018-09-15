USC vs Texas Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Many consider the 2006 Rose Bowl between the USC Trojans and Texas Longhorns for the National Championship to be the greatest college football game ever played.

While the star power of those teams was unprecedented, the profile of each school has waned a bit over the past decade. Still, each program is preparing and doing their best to get to that point. The No. 22 ranked USC Trojans (1-0) head to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns (1-1) on Saturday night.

Preview

USC is coming off a rather lethargic 17-3 loss to Stanford where nothing really went right. The Trojans will look for a road win against a Power Five, non-conference opponent to give them a jolt.

Texas lost a stunner against Maryland to open the season before closing out Tulsa last week by a touchdown. Tom Herman’s team welcomes USC this week before opening its Big 12 slate with in-state rival TCU next week.

Herman praised Longhorns sophomore quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who after throwing two interceptions in the loss against the Terrapins, rebounded nicely to complete 21 of his 27 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns in a win against the Golden Hurricane.

“Sam played really, really well, really well, managed the game well, checked us into some really good plays versus blitz. He handled the tempo well, he handled the uniqueness of Tulsa’s defense well. We already have seen him play well as a true freshman against USC, so I’m excited for him to continue growing, with this weekend being one of the steps in his growth process, certainly.”

For Trojans freshman quarterback JT Daniels, it was the opposite story. After a splendid effort against UNLV on September 1, the freshman threw two interceptions and completed less than 50% of his pass attempts in the loss to Stanford.

The Longhorns are looking to avenge their loss last season to the Trojans as they hose the second half of this home-and-home series. USC defeated Texas 27-24 in double overtime at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum last season in the first meeting between the two schools since the 2005 title game.