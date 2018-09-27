Vikings vs Rams Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Going into the season everybody understood that the Philadelphia Eagles were the defending champions, getting MVP candidate Carson Wentz back at quarterback, and were in prime position to maintain their favorite status in the NFC heading into 2018.

The team that lost to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, the Minnesota Vikings (1-1-1), went out and upgraded at quarterback by signing Kirk Cousins in the offseason. The Los Angeles Rams (3-0) loaded up on defense, acquiring Aqib Talib from the Denver Broncos and Marcus Peters from the Kansas City Chiefs, in addition to Ndamukong Suh. Both were expected to be the best teams in the NFC with the Eagles, and they clash on Thursday Night Football.

Preview

The Rams are heading into this game at 3-0 for the first time since 2001 – they just happened to have made the Super Bowl that season. On the strength of a terrific offense led by head coach Sean McVay and strong defense led by Wade Phillips, with the uncertainties facing the other NFC West teams, the Rams seem to be the odds on favorite to repeat as division champions and make good on preseason expectations.

The defense, however, will be tested. Talib and Peters left Sunday’s win against the Chargers with injuries. Talib (high ankle sprain) had surgery and was placed on injured reserve (will miss a minimum of eight weeks), and Peters (calf) is reportedly a game-time decision.

Jared Goff has continued taking a step forward this season at quarterback. With Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods on pace for 1,000-plus yard seasons, and Cooper Kupp being a difference-making third option, teams don’t have enough players to handle the Rams offense after Todd Gurley, who by the way is having an All-Pro caliber season himself at running back. When players like Gurley and Aaron Donald become secondary stories because of the play of others, that is always a strong sign.

The Vikings last week lose a miserable, letdown game on their home field against rookie quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Dalvin Cook, who missed Sunday’s loss against the Bills with a hamstring injury is questionable for Thursday. Cook was specifically held out Sunday to preserve his health with this matchup in mind, except the Vikings embarrassingly no-showed against a bad team.

The Vikings will also be without defensive end Everson Griffen. Griffen is currently battling personal issues and is taking a break from the team. Griffen reportedly threatened a Minneapolis hotel employee Saturday afternoon.

“The only thing we’re concerned about with Everson isn’t anything to do with football, it’s about him getting better.” – Coach Zimmer — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 25, 2018

“We just want what’s best for Everson and his family and that’s our mindset now.” –@KirkCousins8 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 25, 2018

Head coach Mike Zimmer and the rest of the team support Griffen, and are prepared to play without him for as long as it takes.