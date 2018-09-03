Florida State vs. Virginia Tech: Prediction, Spread & Odds

The Florida State Seminoles are favored by 7 points over the Virginia Tech Hokies in the latest point spread, per OddsShark. The point total is set at 55.

Both teams enter the ACC matchup with question marks, but for different reasons. According to ESPN’s Phil Steele, the Hokies are only projected to have five returning defensive starters this season. The Seminoles are beginning a new era under head coach Willie Taggart, who previously coached at Oregon and USF. In addition to a new offensive system, quarterback Deondre Francois will make his first start in a year after suffering a season-ending knee injury in their 2017 opener.

“It will be fun,” Taggart told 247 Sports. “I told our guys, everybody will be watching us. It is Labor Day, nothing else going on. All your life you grew up watching Monday Night Football and now our guys get to play.”

Look for sophomore running back Cam Akers to be a big part of the Seminoles new offense. Akers admitted he expects to get the ball more in his second season with the Noles.

“It’s always music to the running back’s ears to know that the ball will be fed to them,” Akers told the Orlando Sentinel. “To know that this offense will use the running back a lot and productively, it’s a big upside.”

Sophomore Josh Jackson is back as the Hokies quarterback, and the coaching staff is looking for him to be more aggressive in the offense.

“As a freshman, he really took care of the ball well,” Virginia Tech offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen explained to Richmond.com. “But there was plays out there to be made that he can make, so just being a step ahead of the game, getting the ball out quicker at times, anticipating windows, being a little more aggressive at times, is something we’ve really talked about.”

FSU vs. Virginia Tech Pick

The OddsShark computer likes the Seminoles to win, but not by a lot. The computer is projecting a 28.2-25.6 Florida State victory. The computer is taking Virginia Tech to cover the spread, and the under on the point total.

Normally, we go into a college football season raving about Virginia Tech’s defense, but that is not the case for 2018. While the young players could end up playing above their experience level, this is not a great matchup for so many players to be getting their first start. It is Florida State’s first game with Taggart’s offense, but I expect to see the unit clicking with Francois back under center.

Akers can be used in both the run and pass game, and look for the Hokies to have trouble slowing him down. While I expect a close game at halftime, look for the Seminoles to build on their lead in the fourth quarter to secure their first win under Taggart.

Heavy’s Pick: Florida State 31 Virginia Tech 20. Florida State Covers -7 Spread. Under on the Point Total.