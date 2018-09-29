BYU vs Washington Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

In a matchup of Top 25 teams in the Pacific Northwest, the No. 11 ranked Washington Huskies (3-1) the surprising BYU Cougars (3-1) on Saturday night.

Preview

After losing to Auburn on opening weekend, the Huskies have rebounded nicely since, winning three consecutive games, including two against Pac-12 opponents, Utah and Arizona State.

Jake Browning was sensational against the Sun Devils, completing 15 of his 22 pass attempts for 202 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers. Washington, up 14 points, held off Arizona State late in the fourth quarter to seal the win against head coach Herm Edwards’ squad.

BYU has already turned some heads this season. If not for getting too far behind at home against Cal, the Cougars could possibly be 4-0. The standout win of the season so far came two weeks ago, a 24-12 upset of then-ranked No. 6 Wisconsin in Madison.

Washington head coach Chris Petersen understands the type of offense his Huskies are dealing with, and how his team needs to prepare for a slightly more run-heavy attack.

“The number one thing is, completely different than what we just saw. I mean, 180 degrees. On defense they’re different, exact opposite (from Arizona State). And on offense, the similarity is they really run the ball like Arizona State… But this offense is something we haven’t seen and won’t see again in terms of others shifts and motions and fly sweep action.”

Petersen would go on to add:

“It’s extremely unique, they do a nice job with it. It’s a little bit like option football in terms of really making you play assignment sound. You have to do your job before you can chase the ball. They’ve got a nice system off it, done a good job.”

The Cougars’ rushing attack is led by Squally Canada, who has 322 yards (5.3 yards per carry) and five touchdowns this season. The Cougars’ other reliable runner, Lopini Katoa, is merely just a freshman; Katoa has 129 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and two touchdowns this season.

Washington is currently in second place in the Pac-12 North, behind undefeated Stanford, who plays at Notre Dame on Saturday. BYU with a win could move to 4-1, but have three wins against Power Five conference opponents heading into October.