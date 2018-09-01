How to Watch Auburn Football Online Without Cable [2018]

Though they enter the 2018 season as the projected No. 3 team in their own conference, the Auburn Tigers still have the talent to navigate a brutally difficult schedule and contend for a national championship.

Every Auburn football game will be broadcast nationally on one of the following channels: ABC, CBS, any of the ESPN channels, or the SEC Network (full schedule). Fortunately, even if you don’t have cable or a TV, you can watch one, some or all of these channels by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: Includes ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News and SEC Network

Sling TV: Includes ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News and SEC Network (ABC is not technically in their channel package, but those games can be watched on ESPN’s digital platforms with a Sling TV log-in)

Amazon Prime + CBS Amazon Channel: Easiest and cheapest way to watch games on CBS

All of these services allow you to watch live TV without a cable box or satellite or annual contract. All you need is an internet connection. Here’s a rundown of what they include, how to sign up, and how to watch a live stream of every Auburn game in 2018:

Hulu with Live TV offers the perfect mix of entertainment and live sports for cord-cutters. Not only does it come with an extensive Netflix-like library of on-demand TV shows (Seinfeld, It’s Always Sunny, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, etc.) and movies, but it also gives you every channel that will broadcast an Auburn football game in 2018.

Auburn Football Channels Included: ABC (live in select markets), CBS (live in select markets), ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, SEC Network. There are a total of 50-plus channels included, as well as Hulu’s on-demand streaming library (a $7.99 or $11.99 per month value).

Pricing Options: Hulu With Live TV (with the “Limited Commercials” on-demand plan): $39.99 per month | Hulu With Live TV (with the “No Commercials” on-demand library plan): $43.99 per month

Extras: The regular Hulu With Live TV plan allows you to watch on two different devices at the same time, but you can watch on unlimited screens at the same time for $15 per month extra; 50 hours of cloud DVR is included, but you can upgrade to 200 hours of enhanced cloud DVR for $15 per month.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Hulu website and select “Sign Up Now”. After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras you want, then enter your payment information.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the Hulu website and select “Start Watching” at the top of the page, and then “Live TV.” Scroll to whatever channel you want to start watching live TV.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Hulu app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, select Smart TV’s and other devices.

Additionally, Auburn games that are on ABC, any of the ESPN channels, or SEC Network can also be watched on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

The first to dive into the cable-free, live-TV streaming service, Sling TV’s biggest selling point continues to be its low price point. However, in true a la carte fashion, many extras that come included with other services come on the side with Sling–so if you want all the Auburn football channels and DVR, the pricing doesn’t end up being very different. All things considered, Hulu with Live TV is still the better value, plus it has CBS while Sling TV does not.

If you do go with Sling, you’ll probably want to pair it with the Amazon Prime CBS Channel.

Auburn Football Channels Included: ESPN and ESPN2 are part of the “Sling Orange” bundle, while ESPNU, ESPN News and SEC Network are in the “Sports Extra” add-on

Price: Sling Orange: $25 per month | Sports Extra add-on (w/Sling Orange): $5 per month

Extras: Watch on one device at once with Sling Orange; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Sling TV website and select “Watch Now 7 Days Free.” After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras you want, then enter your payment information to sign up.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the Sling TV website and navigate to your desired channel to start watching live TV. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, and Xbox One.

This is a great option if you’re simply looking for a way to watch the games that are on CBS.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of your local CBS channel on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Season Preview

It was a roller-coaster 2017 season for Auburn. The Tigers beat Alabama and Georgia in a span of 14 days to capture the SEC West, but then they lost to Georgia in the SEC title game a week later, then lost to UCF in the Peach Bowl and then had to watch as the two teams they beat–Alabama and Georgia–played in the national championship.

But still, while the way they ultimately ended the season wasn’t exactly pleasant, the No. 10 finish was the school’s best since 2013.

And there’s a good chance the Tigers–ranked ninth in the AP preseason poll–are even better in 2018.

Offensively, potential first-round NFL pick Jarrett Stidham is back under center after throwing for 3,158 yards, 18 touchdowns and just six interceptions as a sophomore, his top five wide receivers all return to school (though Will Hastings and Eli Stove are recovering from ACL tears), and there are six incoming four-star freshmen at running back (Asa Martin, Shaun Shivers, Harold Joiner) and wide receiver (Matthew Hill, Anthony Schwartz, Seth Williams).

There are question marks with the running game, especially after the departure of star running back Kerryon Johnson and the team’s four most experienced offensive linemen, but the Tigers are set up well after finishing last year with the 17th most efficient offense in the nation, per Football Outsiders.

“I think we’re going to surprise some people,” Stidham said. “Coach Grimes has done a tremendous job with the offensive line this fall camp. We’re finally starting to see some chemistry and guys gelling up front, which has been phenomenal. And at the running back position, we have a lot of young talent. And obviously on the outside, everybody’s back.”

Of course, if the defense is anywhere near as good as it was last year, the offense will have plenty of room for error.

And it should at least be close. The secondary lost safeties Tray Matthews and Stephen Roberts, but the Tigers will be as good or better at the other two levels. Derrick Brown returns to anchor one of the best defensive lines in the country, while three seniors–Deshaun Davis, Montavious Atkinson, Darrell Williams–are likely to start at linebacker. Running on this team is going to be a nightmare for opposing teams.

The schedule–they start the season with a home matchup against Pac-12 favorite Washington, and they’ll have to play both Georgia and Alabama on the road in the last three weeks of the regular season–is going to be difficult to navigate, but there’s no question that the Tigers have the talent to improve on a very good 2017 campaign.