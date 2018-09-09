How to Watch NFL Redzone Without Cable [2018]

NFL RedZone has become a must-have TV channel not only for fantasy football players, but for any NFL fan in general. It has continued to increase in popularity over the last several years, and many prefer coverage that jumps around from game to game with no commercials rather than sticking with just one game that constantly has breaks.

In other words, once you’ve experienced the Octo-box on NFL Redzone, it’s tough to go back.

Fortunately, even if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of NFL Redzone (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following:

FuboTV: Includes NFL Redzone (in the “Sports Plus” add-on), 100-plus total channels, 30 hours of cloud DVR, and ability to watch games on-demand up to three days after they air even if you didn’t DVR them.

Sling TV: Includes NFL Redzone (in the “Sports Extra” add-on), 40-plus channels, and 50 hours of cloud DVR (available as an add-on)

Here’s a further rundown of both services:

FuboTV is one of the best streaming services for watching live sports and NFL.

The main Fubo package has a whopping 85 channels, including Fox, CBS, NBC and the NFL Network for the NFL fans, and then NFL Redzone is available in the “Sports Plus” add-on.

Additionally, in terms of user experience, it has some games on Fox available in 4K, an interface that lets you search by sport, you can watch on two different screens at once, 30 hours of DVR are included, and there is a handy “72-hour lookback” feature, which lets you watch games or shows on-demand up to three days later even without recording them.

Total Channels Included: About 85 (exact number depends on local channels available) in the main “Fubo” bundle. The “Sports Plus” add-on has 20, including NFL Redzone

Pricing Options: The “Fubo” package costs $39.99 for the first month, and then $44.99 per month after that. The “Sports Plus” add-on costs $8.99 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of cloud DVR; “72-hour lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games and shows up to three days after they air, even if you forgot to DVR them

How to Sign Up: Head to the FuboTV website and select “Start Your Free Trial”. After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras if you want. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the FuboTV website and navigate to NFL Redzone to start watching live TV. The Chrome browser is suggested.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the FuboTV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones

Sling TV does offer a cheaper price point if you don’t want many extra channels or features, as NFL Redzone by signing up for either the “Sports Extra” add-on ($10 per month) when you add it to “Sling Blue” ($25 per month).

Of course, that’s only about $15 less per month than FuboTV entry point, and you’re still getting far fewer channels and DVR is still another $5 per month. It’s technically the cheapest, but the overall value for everything included isn’t nearly as good.

Total Channels Included: Sling Blue has 40-plus channels (exact number depends on local channels available), and the Sports Extra add-on has 10, including NFL Redzone

Price: Sling Blue: $25 per month | Sports Extra add-on (w/Blue): $10 per month

Extras: Watch on three devices at once with Sling Blue; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Sling TV website and select “Watch Now 7 Days Free.” After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras you want, then enter your payment information to sign up.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the Sling TV website and navigate to the NFL Redzone or whatever channel you want to start watching live TV. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, and Xbox One.