How to Watch Washington Huskies Football Online Without Cable [2018]

Chris Petersen is building a dynasty over on Montlake–and after a second consecutive double-digit win season, the Washington Huskies enter 2018 as the No. 6 ranked team in the country.

Every Washington football game will be broadcast nationally on one of the following channels: ABC, Fox, Fox Sports 1, any of the ESPN channels, or the Pac-12 Network (full schedule). Fortunately, even if you don’t have cable or a TV, you can watch one, some or all of these channels by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: Includes ABC, Fox, Fox Sports 1, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN News

FuboTV: Includes Fox, Fox Sports 1, Pac-12 Network and Pac-12 Regional Networks

Sling TV: Includes Fox, Fox Sports 1, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News and Pac-12 Network

All of these services allow you to watch live TV without a cable box or satellite or annual contract. All you need is an internet connection. Here’s a rundown of what they include, how to sign up, and how to watch a live stream of UW games in 2018:

Hulu with Live TV offers the perfect mix of entertainment and live sports for cord-cutters. Not only does it come with an extensive Netflix-like library of on-demand TV shows (Seinfeld, It’s Always Sunny, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, etc.) and movies, but it also gives you almost all the channels (no Pac-12 Network is the one drawback) that will broadcast UW football games in 2018.

If you can get past the lack of Pac-12 Network, getting all of that for just $40 per month is fantastic value.

Washington Football Channels Included: ABC (live in select markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News. There are a total of 50-plus channels included, as well as Hulu’s on-demand streaming library (a $7.99 or $11.99 per month value).

Pricing Options: Hulu With Live TV (with the “Limited Commercials” on-demand plan): $39.99 per month | Hulu With Live TV (with the “No Commercials” on-demand library plan): $43.99 per month

Extras: The regular Hulu With Live TV plan allows you to watch on two different devices at the same time, but you can watch on unlimited screens at the same time for $15 per month extra; 50 hours of cloud DVR is included, but you can upgrade to 200 hours of enhanced cloud DVR for $15 per month.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Hulu website and select “Sign Up Now”. After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras you want, then enter your payment information.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the Hulu website and select “Start Watching” at the top of the page, and then “Live TV.” Scroll to whatever channel you want to start watching live TV.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Hulu app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, select Smart TV’s and other devices.

Additionally, Husky games that are on ABC or any of the ESPN channels can also be watched on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Though it also has a good amount of entertainment channels, FuboTV is one of the best streaming services for watching live sports. Among many other sports channels, the main “Fubo” package comes with Fox, FS1, and the Pac-12 Network–and has all of the regional Pac-12 Networks available as an add-on. It also has a lot of nice user experience features, including an interface that lets you search by sport, included DVR, and my personal favorite, a “72-hour lookback” feature, which lets you watch games on-demand up to three days later even without recording them.

The one drawback is that the ESPN channels aren’t included, but for games on the Fox channels and the Pac-12 Network, FuboTV is a really good option–and it’s a very good value for how many channels you’re getting.

Washington Football Channels Included: Fox, Fox Sports 1, Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Regional Networks

Pricing Options: The “Fubo” package, which has 75-plus channels including the ones listed above, costs $39.99 for the first month, and then $44.99 per month after that. The “Sports Plus” add-on, which has all of the Pac-12 Regional Networks, is $8.99 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of cloud DVR is included; also includes a “72-hour lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games and shows up to three days after they air, even if you forgot to DVR them

How to Sign Up: Head to the FuboTV website and select “Start Your Free Trial”. After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras if you want. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the FuboTV website and navigate to a channel to start watching live TV. The Chrome browser is suggested.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the FuboTV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones

The first to dive into the cable-free, live-TV streaming service, Sling TV’s biggest selling point continues to be its low price point. However, while the basic “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” is a cheap entry point, you need to get both base packages plus the “Sports Extra” add-on to get all the channels that will show Washington football games, which adds up to $50 per month ($55 if you want DVR).

Still, while the value ends up being worse than the first two options, this is the best way to get every channel that will broadcast a Washington game in 2018:

Washington Football Channels Included: ESPN and ESPN2 are part of the “Sling Orange” bundle, Fox and FS1 are part of the “Sling Blue” bundle, and ESPNU, ESPN News and Pac-12 Network are in the “Sports Extra” add-on

Price: Sling Orange: $25 per month | Sling Blue: $25 per month | Sling Orange + Blue: $40 per month | Sports Extra add-on: $10 per month ($5 per month if you add it to just Sling Orange)

Extras: Watch on one device at once with Sling Orange or Sling Orange+Blue; Watch on three devices at once with Sling Blue; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Sling TV website and select “Watch Now 7 Days Free.” After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras you want, then enter your payment information to sign up.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the Sling TV website and navigate to your desired channel to start watching live TV. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, and Xbox One.

Additionally, Husky games that are on ABC or any of the ESPN channels can also be watched on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling TV credentials to do that.

Season Preview

Based on Bill Connelly’s S&P+ advanced analytics, Washington is favored to win every game in 2018. The Dawgs have a 53 percent win probability against No. 9 Auburn (in Atlanta) in Week 1, and every other regular season contest has them at a 70 percent win probability or higher. According to Connelly, they would even be 9.9-point favorites against USC at a neutral site.

Now, it’s possible that particular system is just a little bullish on UW’s outlook this season, but make no mistake about it: The Huskies are set up to be very good.

Offensively, they can once again lean on Jake Browning and Myles Gaskin. Browning finished sixth in Heisman voting in 2016 before taking a step back last year, but he still completed 68.5 percent of his throws for 2,719 yards, 19 touchdowns and just five interceptions. And Gaskin, who has incredibly put up 1,300-plus rushing yards in three straight years, is an AP first-team All American.

Throw in an experienced offensive line anchored by two mountainous tackles in Trey Adams (2016 first-team All-Pac selection and potentially the first tackle taken in the 2019 NFL draft) and Kaleb McGary (2017 first-team All-Pac-12 selection), and a bevy of weapons in the passing game, and this offense should be even better than last year’s, which finished 26th in the country in yards per play a year ago.

And the offense isn’t even the team’s biggest strength.

That honor belongs to the defense. The secondary, led by preseason All-Americans Taylor Rapp and Byron Murphy, has an argument as the best in the country, and the front seven–despite losing Vita Vea, Azeem Victor and Keishawn Bierria to the NFL–is stacked with talent. They’ve been Top 10 nationally in yards per play allowed the last two years, and that trend should continue in 2018.

Last year, despite losing Adams (six games), Murphy (seven games), explosive WR Chico McClatcher (10 games), talented freshman TE Hunter Bryant (five games), cornerback Jordan Miller (six games) and linebacker DJ Beavers (eight games) to significant injuries, the Huskies still managed to win 10 games and nearly took down Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl.

And now they’re all back.

If they can stay healthy in 2018, and if they can get past Auburn in the opener, the Dawgs look set for a second playoff appearance in three years.