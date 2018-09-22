Wisconsin vs Iowa Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) took a massive tumble, falling from No. 6 to No. 18 in the AP Poll after a stunning loss at home against BYU last week.

The Badgers are going to need to have a short memory if they want any chance at recovering and competing for a Big 10 conference championship; they head to Kinnick Stadium to play the unbeaten Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) this week.

Preview

Rafael Gaglianone missed a 42-yard field goal as time expired last week, which would have sent the game against the Cougars to overtime. It was a disappointing effort for a team with high aspirations this season.

The Hawkeyes are unranked, but with a win and 4-0 start, including a 13-3 victory against in-state rival Iowa State, would likely jump into the AP Poll for the first time this season.

To do that, the Hawkeyes need a big performance from junior quarterback Nate Stanley. Stanley has progressively gotten better each game this season, including a 309-yard, two-touchdown performance last week in a win against Northern Iowa.

For Wisconsin, it is helping Jonathan Taylor find the endzone again. The sophomore running back has eclipsed 100 yards in each of his three games this season despite a fumbling problem. Taylor, who compiled five touchdowns in the Badgers’ first two games, was held scoreless last week.

That has to change, and Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz understands that, too.

“We just played an outstanding running back two weeks ago. I mentioned he might be the best in the country. If he’s not, it might be the one we’re playing this week. This guy is just a tremendous football player, too. It’s unusual when you play two guys of this caliber within a two-week span. That’s what we’re facing. They’re not the same exact runner, but I can’t imagine many guys in the country better than either of these guys. We witnessed this, how good Taylor was firsthand last year. He is really a great player.”

Taylor is explosive, but the strength of both teams remain on the defensive side. Iowa defensive end A.J. Espenesa is tied for the Big 10 lead in sacks with four.