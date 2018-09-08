Wisconsin vs New Mexico Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Jonathan and A.J. Taylor help No. 5 Wisconsin (1-0) welcome New Mexico (1-0) into Madison on Saturday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 12:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

The Big Ten Network and the Big Ten Network “Extra Football Game channels” (the latter will televise extra games when there are overlapping ones on BTN at the same time) are included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including the Big Ten Network. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

BTN2Go

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Big Ten website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the BTN2Go app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your FuboTV or Hulu credentials to sign in and watch on the BTN digital platforms.

Preview

Coming off a freshman season where running back Jonathan Taylor ran for 1,977 yards and 13 touchdowns, he is in store for a big season. It will be his efforts on the ground that ultimately determine how far the Badgers can go.

Taylor was explosive in the Badgers’ 34-3 victory to open the season against Western Kentucky. He finished with 18 carries, 145 yards and two touchdowns, but also lost a fumble. He is also a big-play threat out of the backfield, like ex-Badger Melvin Gordon once was, showcased by his 47-yard and 30-yard touchdown runs in the first half against the Hilltoppers.

Junior wide receiver A.J. Taylor figures to step up more this season after finishing with a 31-475-5 line as a sophomore. Five receptions and 85 yards last week was a good start.

The Badgers’ defense faces a duel-threat challenge, as Tevaka Tuioti leads the Lobos. After holding Western Kentucky to 1-for-4 in the redzone last week, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst is confident heading into this week.

“I think experience of having been in those (situations) and having success helps, but you have to do it. So, it was good this game for this year’s defense to do it. It doesn’t guarantee you anything going forward, but it’s an experience, and it’s something you can build of off.”

Against Incarnate Word, Tuioti finished with 327 passing yards, four touchdowns and an interception, while adding 54 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The Lobos’ defense is going to have a tough time of their own this week. Against the Cardinals, they gave up 566 total yards, including 244 rushing yards. That won’t win any games against the Badgers, especially against one of the nation’s top running backs in Taylor.