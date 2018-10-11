Adrian Peterson Fantasy: He’s Back to Work This Week

That chip on Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson’s shoulder doesn’t seem to be going away any time soon. The 33-year-old running back is out to prove his doubters wrong this season as landed on his third roster in a little over a year. While everybody assumed that Peterson would not be a factor out in Washington, they couldn’t have been more wrong as the future Hall of Famer is proving that he still has gas left in the tank.

The Redskins are quite happy with their patch-up job, and Peterson fantasy owners must be as well. Peterson went from being a quick pickup in the preseason to a regular starter in lineups on a weekly basis. Before his injury occurred this week on Monday Night Football, Peterson was keeping up with the best of them in yardage, and scoring. Unfortunately, he was sidelined for a shoulder injury that he would later seek multiple tests for.

On Tuesday, Peterson found out that his shoulder is fine, but his status for week six against the Carolina Panthers would still be in question. On Wednesday, Peterson returned to Redskins practice, but it was only a walkthrough. Fortunately for fantasy owners, Peterson returned to the field on Thursday as a full-participant according to Redskins reporter, John Kein.

Is Peterson a Go for Sunday?

As of right now, Peterson’s status for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers still remains in question. If practicing on Thursday is any indication, it’s probably safe to say that he will be able to play. The only issue will be whether he is going to see an average workload while he is apparently still battling his shoulder injury.

Even if Peterson is able to play on Sunday, it might not be the best idea to play him. This week, Washington has a tough matchup against the Carolina run defense. They have allowed only 380 yards to opposing running backs, which ranks sixth in the NFL. Mix that in with the fact that Peterson could be battling a significant injury, and you may have problems. For this week, it’s probably best to keep Peterson out of your lineups if he does get the green light to play.