Missouri vs Alabama Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Drew Lock and the Missouri Tigers (3-2) are preparing for their biggest game of the season when they head to Tuscaloosa to take on the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0) on Saturday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Preview

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is nursing a knee injury. After Tagovailoa was in danger of missing this game, the diagnosis was that his knee injury was just a sprain; he returned to practice during the week, and is set to take on Mizzou on Saturday. In limited action last week, Tua completed 10 of his 13 passes for an astounding 334 yards and four touchdowns, improving his touchdown-interception ratio to a whopping 18:0.

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock has built himself a nice career. In four seasons, the senior has accumulated 10,182 passing yards and 82 touchdowns, which ranks sixth on the all-time SEC list.

One of Alabama’s defensive leaders, junior safety Deionte Thompson understands the threat Lock poses and the Tigers’ prolific receiving group poses.

“They have a prolific offense. Drew Lock is hands down one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, if not the best. The way that he can get the ball out of his hands is very fast. The way they move, they average a play every six seconds after the ball is snapped. They average the most plays in college football. It’s going to be a fast-paced game.”

The Crimson Tide defense will have to contain Lock. They will have to manage without junior cornerback Trevin Diggs, who sustained a foot fracture in last week’s win against Arkansas and is out indefinitely.

The Tigers come in vulnerable on defense. They allow 284.8 yards per game through the air, which ranks a paltry 96th in the nation.