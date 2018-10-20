Alabama vs Tennessee Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Heisman Trophy contender Tua Tagovailoa leads the unbeaten No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (7-0) into Knoxville to take on Jarrett Guarantano and the Tennessee Volunteers (3-3) in a showdown of two historic SEC powerhouses on Saturday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

CBS (live in most markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Preview

There was injury uncertainty surrounding Tagovailoa last week after he was dinged up, but he played longer than expected in a dominant 39-10 win against Drew Lock and Missouri. He has still yet to throw an interception this year, completing 71.5% of his passes for 1,760 yards and 21 touchdowns; he also has 117 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Alabama’s average margin of victory in SEC play (4-0) is 35 points. The Crimson Tide own wins against Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Arkansas and Missouri. Although A&M is no slouch, Alabama’s schedule does get tougher from here, including a looming road date with LSU on Saturday, November 3.

Tagovailoa’s sophomore counterpart, Guarantano, had a great game last week, leading the Volunteers to a 30-24 upset win against then-ranked Auburn. Guarantano finished 21-for-32 with 328 yards and two touchdowns; his performance earned him SEC Player of the Week honors.

Key Matchup: Tennessee allows 205.8 yards per game through the air, 42nd in the nation. The Crimson Tide are the second-most efficient defense in the country behind the Clemson Tigers. In order for head coach Jeremy Pruitt and Tennessee to stun head coach Nick Saban and Alabama, Guarantano needs another turnover-free game; and the Volunteers defense needs to force turnovers as well.