Allen Robinson Fantasy: The WR Is Questionable for Sunday

As Sunday’s game approaches for the Chicago Bears, wide receiver Allen Robinson is beginning to trend upwards. This week, the Bears will take on the New York Jets as Mitchell Trubisky and the offense look to continue their hot streak on offense despite taking a loss to the New England Patriots last week.

Allen Robinson missed out on most of the action last week as he has suffered a groin injury that has kept him out of practice for the majority of this week. Up until Friday, Robinson was sidelined due to his injury, but we’ve received good news this week as Robinson was a part of Bears practice on Friday afternoon.

There’s only one problem though; Allen Robinson is still questionable for Sunday’s game. Bears head coach Matt Nagy stated in his press conference on Friday afternoon that along with Bears defensive end Kahlil Mack, Robinson will be questionable after a very short week of practice for the wide receiver.

Should You Look Elsewhere for Week 8?

If Robinson practiced on Friday, I’d say there’s a good chance that he wins over what will most likely be a ‘game-time decision’ status. But just because there’s a chance that Robinson plays, doesn’t mean that he is worth a play in fantasy.

It’s still hard to trust Robinson in Chicago as he and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky haven’t really hit their stride yet. With only 285 yards and two touchdowns on the season, it’s becoming clear that Robinson is not the same fantasy powerplay as he was when he was healthy with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Robinson has been targeted by Trubisky 43 times, which is number one on the Bears offense but the results haven’t been anything over the top. Robinson has the fourth-most yards in the receiving game behind Trey Burton, Tarik Cohen, and Taylor Gabriel.

The good news is that before Robinson’s injury, he scored a touchdown in two of the last three games. The bad news is that Robinson is not very trust-worthy for fantasy owners. For week eight, it’s probably best to fade Robinson and look elsewhere even if he does happen to play. It’s clear that Trubisky and Robinson still haven’t developed much of a strong chemistry that benefits Robinson’s fantasy owners.