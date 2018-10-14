How to Watch Bears vs Dolphins Online Without Cable

The Chicago Bears will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Chicago will aim to continue the hot streak that enabled them to go 3-1 to open the season, while Miami will look to improve upon their sold 3-2 record.

The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox in select areas (coverage map here). If the game is on in your market and you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in all 32 NFL markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in all 32 NFL markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Fox (live in 17 NFL markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Fox Sports Go

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Fox Sports Go website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Fox Sports Go app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your FuboTV, Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the Fox digital platforms.

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on phones via the NFL Mobile app.

If the Game is Out of Your Market

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service is available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students may watch out-of-market games via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is free to download on many different devices.

Watch On-Demand: NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching games on-demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them following the conclusion of games for the day.

Once signed up, you can watch games on-demand on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Preview

Miami made the playoffs that year, and they’ve gone 3-1 in their last four meetings with the Bears, but it looks as though Chicago may have the upper hand this year. Chicago receiver Anthony Miller makes his return to the squad today. The rookie is eager to take on Miami, telling the Chicago Tribune that the team has been firing on all cylinders.

“We’ve been waiting on our offense to click,” he said. “Our chemistry is getting better and better every week. Just to see guys eat like that out there, just to watch it, it was amazing. I’m just glad I can be a part of it this week.”

Miller has eight catches for 60 yards and a touchdown this season as the Bears slot receiver. He’s confident that his recent shoulder injury has actually given him the time to recharge. “This recent break we just got really helped me out,” he explained. “I got a lot of rest in and also did a lot of rehab, so I’m feeling pretty strong out there.”

Chicago head coach Matt Nagy told UPI that its important the team take each game at a time. “When you have a good game, it naturally gives you confidence,” he said. “What you have to make sure you prevent is making sure that you (don’t) get complacent with that and think it’s just going to happen every week because it’s not.”

Miami will also see the return of a key player, left tackle Laremy Tunsil. Tunsil suffered a concussion against the Bengals, and was cleared from concussion protocol on Friday. This gives the team an answer for Bears linebacker Khalil Mack, who has been one of the best defensive players in the NFL during the first five weeks of the season. Mack earned NFC Defensive Player of the Month for September, and currently has 17 tackles, five sacks, four forced fumbles, and an interception returned for a touchdown.