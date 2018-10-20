Pistons vs Bulls Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Blake Griffin kicked off his first full Detroit Pistons season off with a victory, and he’ll look to relay that success into a winning streak against Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

Preview

The Bulls opened their season as one might expect from a team in full rebuild mode, getting demolished 127-108 by NBA Finals hopefuls the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite the devastating defeat, Bulls fans found excitement in the form of an efficient 30-point performance from Zach LaVine, one of the central returns in last year’s Jimmy Butler trade.

“I expect that out of myself,” LaVine said after the defeat, according to the Chicago Tribune.

But Embiid had 30 too, plus 12 boards. Simmons collected a triple-double.

“They got those two dudes,” LaVine said. “Joel is like the second-biggest dude in the NBA and he can shoot and move his feet and block shots and get to the rim. And Ben Simmons is a 6-10 point guard who throws backward passes to people. It’s tough.”

This offseason, the former Minnesota Timberwolves guard and two-time dunk contest champion signed a $78 million extension to remain in Chicago, not far removed from an ACL tear and subsequent surgery in February 2017.

“I don’t have to validate anything,” the guard told the Tribune in September. “I feel I’ve earned everything I’ve gotten. … Added pressure? Man, I’m the hardest critic out of everybody on my own side. I’m just excited because I know I’ve had a really good summer. I know how good we can be.”

Scoring big man Lauri Markkanen and defensive-minded point guard Kris Dunn couldn’t play in Chicago’s season opener; the former is dealing with an elbow injury and the latter was excused due to a personal matter.

Markkanen, the seventh overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft, averaged 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in his first season, earning All-Rookie first team honors.

In their season opener, the Pistons eked out a 103-100 win over the Brooklyn Nets, but the victory was hardly impressive — the Nets’ top three scorers among those who played at least 50 games a season ago were all out with injuries.

“We’ll take it,” said head coach Dwane Casey, in his first season with the Pistons. “In this league, you’ve got to celebrate the wins. I’ve said it all along. We’ve got to have fun. We can’t have the gloom-and-doom situations. There’s going to be adversity in the NBA.”

Griffin’s 26 points and six assists led Detroit, and he pitched in eight rebounds. All-Star center Andre Drummond scored 24 points and secured a game-high 20 rebounds.