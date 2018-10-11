Maddie Oberg, Carson Wentz’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Carson Wentz is fully recovered after tearing his ACL and is back as the lead quarterback of the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

After his team earned that coveted title last season, Wentz married Madison “Maddie” Oberg. It is believed that the two started dating sometime in 2017, as Oberg made her debut appearance on Wentz’s Instagram account in December, just after he had surgery.

“Surgery [check]. The comeback officially begins now! The Lord truly blessed me with this beautiful young lady to walk by my side and support me through all of this,” Wentz captioned a photo of him and Oberg, taken from his hospital bed.

Just after the Eagles won Super Bowl LII, Wentz popped the question, and Oberg said “yes!” The two married five months later.

Here is what you need to know:

1. Wentz Proposed to Her After the Super Bowl & She Married Him in July 2018

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback did not play in Super Bowl LII on Sunday, February 4, because of his injury, but after his team won, he proposed to Oberg.

“She said YES! And now Maddie and I both got us a ring! Can’t wait to marry my best friend! God is doing some amazing things and I can’t thank him enough,” Wentz tweeted on February 6, sharing some sweet photos from the couple’s proposal. He also shared the photos on his Instagram account.

Wentz was in Minneapolis with the rest of his team for Sunday’s big game. Although he wasn’t playing, he was on hand to watch the Eagles take on the New England Patriots.

After the game, Wentz simply couldn’t wait to ask Oberg to marry him.

On Monday, July 16, Wentz announced that he and Oberg had tied the knot. Below are some photos from their wedding. The couple used the sweet hashtag #WentzUponATime to tag photos of their special day on social media.

Wentz also shared a short video that captured some of the special moments of his wedding day. You can check that out below.

The newlyweds honeymooned in Greece.

2. She Studied Elementary Education at Missouri Southern State University

According to Fabwags, Oberg’s parents are Brian Oberg and Lisa Broughton. The 22-year-old has two sisters.

The site goes on to report that Oberg studied elementary education at the Missouri Southern State University.

“The School of Education is comprised of three departments: Kinesiology, Psychology, and Teacher Education. The curricula and the delivery system for the programs in the School of Education are rooted in current research and best practice. Our students acquire an array of skills, experiences, knowledge, and theories that will benefit them throughout their careers,” the university’s website reads.

3. She Kept Her Relationship With Wentz Private for a Long Time

Oberg and Wentz weren’t fans of publicizing their relationship and didn’t share too many photos of each other on social media before they became engaged. However, the two were very close and had met each other’s families before deciding to make their relationship publicly official.

A couple of weeks after sharing the first pic with his new lady, Wentz posted about sharing a “new Christmas tradition.” The pictures he shared showed him and Maddie having fun while decorating Gingerbread cookies.

It appears as though Oberg spent the Christmas holiday with her boyfriend and his family. Although their relationship is relatively new, Oberg has met Wentz’s family and friends, as evidenced by the following photo, taken on Thanksgiving.

4. She & Wentz Went on a Mission Trip in May 2017

The internet was quick to put a couple of pieces together, thanks, in part, to social media. It appears as though Wentz and Oberg were both in Haiti last year on a mission trip. It is unclear if the two went together or if that’s how they met.

According to the New York Post, Oberg was an intern at Mission of Hope: Haiti.

Wentz traveled to Haiti in May 2017, along with his former teammate, Jordan Matthews, and some members from his church.

He spoke about his decision to go to Haiti last year.

“I believe in Mission of Hope’s initiative completely, and I feel that this sports complex will be an incredible way for the youth of Haiti to have more opportunities to enjoy sporting competition, to further their education, to have access to healthy meals, and to enjoy being around a Christian community to help further their faith,” Wentz said in a statement back in September.

5. Wentz Previously Dated Melissa Uhrich

Wentz was previously dating Melissa Uhrich. The two didn’t publicly announce their split, but fans caught on when Wentz deleted all of the photos of him and Uhrich from his Instagram page.

Wentz and Uhrich started dating in high school. After graduation, Urich and Wentz went to different colleges — Wentz attended North Dakota State while Melissa attended Concordia College — but they were only about a 10-minute drive from one another, making it relatively easy to make their relationship work.

After college, when Wentz was drafted by the NFL, Uhrich stuck by his side. Although she planned to move to Philly to be with her guy, Wentz previously told ESPN that the two would be living separately, until they got married.

“That’s really important to both of us, and to both our families,” Wentz explained.

However, the former couple’s time in Philly ended shorter than either of them anticipated. Fans noticed that something was awry when Wentz removed all of the photos of Uhrich from his Instagram account sometime last year.