Chad Kelly Cheered by Broncos Fans After Coming in for Case Keenum

It’s been six weeks, and it seems Denver Broncos fans are already ready to move on from Case Keenum. Just watch how they reacted when backup quarterback Chad Kelly, nephew of Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, stepped in for Keenum to kneel the ball before halftime of the team’s matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.
Keenum was checked for a concussion late in the first half, which prompted the insertion of Kelly. Doctors reportedly cleared the starter to play in the second half.
Despite the excitement for Kelly from some Broncos fans, both at the game and online …
… Keenum returned to helm Denver’s offense after the halftime break.
Case Keenum’s Struggles
The Broncos entered halftime trailing 13-3, with Keenum having completed 13 of 21 passing attempts for 137 yards, no touchdowns, and no picks.
After a career year with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017, in which he started 14 games and threw 22 touchdowns to just seven interceptions, the quarterback signed a two-year, $36 million deal with Denver.
In Week 5, he matched his interception total from the previous season, adding his fourth and fifth touchdown passes as the Broncos fell 34-16 to the New York Jets to fall to 2-3.
