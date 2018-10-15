Madelyn Chupka, CJ Beathard’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

C.J. Beathard has taken the lead as quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers after Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL. Beathard played college football at the University of Iowa, where he met his long-time girlfriend, Madelyn Chupka.

Chupka has been a huge supporter of her man, attending games and cheering him on from the stands. She has become friends with several other 49ers WAGs as well.

Beathard and Chupka welcomed their daughter, Lyla, in 2016.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Recently Celebrated Her 25th Birthday

Chupka recently turned 25, celebrating with Beathard and the couple’s daughter. On September 29, Beathard posted the Instagram photo above, captioning it with a sweet message to his lady love.

Chupka spent her special day at House Family Vineyards in Saratoga, California.

“Not a big wine girl at all but the views and the company made it taste pretty darn good- thankful for another year and thankful for everyone who made my birthday so special,” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself sipping on some red wine.

2. She’s a Mom of 1

Chupka and Beathard announced they were expecting a baby together back in 2016. Chupka made the exciting announcement on Instagram.

“Cj and I are so happy to finally share the big news-we are having a baby and could not be any more excited! Although this was not quite the timing we had in mind and not exactly how we had pictured our lives being, we trust in God’s plan and know He changes the plans we make only for the better. A baby is truly one of the biggest blessings and gifts that life could ever bring! We cannot wait to meet our little girl in December,” she announced in an Instagram post back in August 2016.

Baby Lyla was born just before Christmas.

“Lyla Val Beathard, you are the best gift we’ve ever gotten- wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas,” Chupka captioned a photo taken on Christmas Day 2016.

Lyla celebrated her first birthday — with plenty of pink — in December 2017. Chupka shared the following photo of her daughter with her ombre pink cake and plenty of balloons.

3. She Graduated from the University of Iowa

Chupka grew up in Iowa. In May 2016, Chupka graduated from the University of Iowa. A LinkedIn page that appears to belong to Chupka doesn’t give many details about Chupka’s time in college and it’s unknown what she majored in.

The page states that she’s a “head coach of middle school volleyball teams,” but it’s unclear if that’s a job that she held whilst she was in college or if that’s something that she’s still doing. Her social media accounts (both Instagram and Facebook) don’t suggest that Chupka is coaching kids at this time.

4. She’s a bit of a Foodie

Chupka seems to be a bit of a foodie, as evidenced by her Instagram account. She has a section labeled “goodies,” where she posts pictures and videos of different foods. Although Chupka doesn’t have as much time to try new foods and indulge since she’s busy with Lyla — and football — she still makes time for one of her favorite food items: donuts!

Chupka has even gotten baby Lyla into donuts. She posted the following photo on Instagram in September 2017, showing Lyla enjoying her very first donut.

5. She’s Athletic, Plays Golf & Loves the Beach

Chupka loves staying active. While she gets plenty of exercise chasing Lyla around, she still likes to do other activities — like play golf.

Chupka seems to love being outdoors, as evidenced by her Instagram page. Chupka has shared several photos of her and her family on the beach. She has taken vacations with Beathard and their daughter, heading to Florida and enjoying some fun in the sun.

Of course, living close to the ocean makes beach time relatively easy. Chupka will often stroll the beach with her daughter, spending time by the ocean, which is ideal. Since Chupka spent most of her life in land-locked Iowa, she’s truly living her best life these days.