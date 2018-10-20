NC State vs Clemson Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

It is called the Textile Bowl, a historical nod to the region. This year’s version featured two of nation’s last remaining unbeaten teams, as the No. 16 ranked NC State Wolfpack (5-0) prepare for their biggest challenge to date and head into Death Valley to take on the No. 3 Clemson Tigers (6-0) on Saturday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including all the ESPN channels. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN 2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can also watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Preview

NC State head coach Dave Doeren has never defeated Dabo Swinney and Clemson — his last major hurdle. In what seems like a rivalry, really isn’t. Clemson has won six straight games against NC State, and 13 of the past 14 meetings overall.

The Wolfpack offense is up for the challenge, though. NC State boasts one of the most balanced teams, not only in the ACC, but the country as well.

Senior quarterback Ryan Finley has completed 69.5% of his passes this season for 1,621 yards, 10 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Doeren has made emphasis of limiting turnovers — like most coaches usually do — and it has paid off. The Wolfpack defense rank ninth in the nation in total defense, allowing just 16.8 points per game (16th). Although they don’t force many turnovers — four interceptions and fumble recoveries — they limit damage.

Clemson’s defense is just as good, ranked third in the nation in total defense.

Swinney is preparing his Tigers for the challenge:

“It’s going to be a big game, man. There are not many undefeated teams left out there and you’ve got two of them facing off Saturday in the valley. It’ll be two teams who are passionate about winning.”

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, a true freshman, has been just as good. He is also completing 69% of his passes, for 868 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions since replacing Kelly Bryant earlier this season.