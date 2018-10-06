Conor McGregor & Girlfriend Dee Devlin Are Expecting Their Second Child

Conor McGregor may have taken a brief hiatus from the octagon, but his family has kept him busy. Mcgregor and girlfriend Dee Devlin announced in June that they are expecting their second child. The news broke thanks to Devlin’s birthday wish to McGregor on Instagram.

“Happy 30th birthday babe! Thank you for being you! Love you to bits from me, Conor jr and the bump ❤️,” Devlin posted on Instagram.

The couple’s first son, Conor Jack Mcgregor Jr., was born on May 6, 2017. McGregor’s father, Tony McGregor spoke with TMZ about how happy the parents were.

“He came in at 8 pounds 14 ounces,” Tony McGregor told TMZ. “The whole family are absolutely delighted.”

McGregor announced they were expecting their first child during a post-fight interview after defeating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205. McGregor admitted he was nervous about being a father.

“Well, I have a few announcements,” McGregor said per Sports Joe. “One I’m going to be a Daddy early next year. I’m crapping me jocks. I don’t even know what way to take it, because I don’t want to be bringing a child into anything like this. I don’t want no celebrity type sh–. I hate all that. I don’t want my family to be like that. I’m gonna have this baby, take a little time and see what way I feel after that.”

Since Conor Jr.’s birth, his father enjoys posting photos of his son on social media. McGregor posted a photo of his son playing inside a mini convertible car.

“Who’s your daddy son! Hang out that soft top spyder, you are a McGregor,” McGregor posted in the caption.

McGregor & Devlin First Met at a Club in 2008

Devlin appears to be excited for the new addition to their family. She referenced their growing family while also giving a shoutout to McGregor’s whiskey brand.

“Congratulations babe! Our (growing) family is so proud of you. You work so hard at all that you do and your whiskey is no different. Looking forward to drinking some Proper Twelve with you in just a few more months. ❤@properwhiskey @thenotoriousmma,” Devlin posted on Instagram.

According to the Irish Mirror, the couple originally met back in 2008. McGregor had seen Devlin previously, but first approached her when he saw her at a nightclub. McGregor explained their first interaction in an interview in VIP Magazine.

“I knew her a bit beforehand, but I think the first time I spoke to her properly was when I saw her in a nightclub,” McGregor told VIP Magazine. “I asked her to come over and we just started chatting. She seemed like a nice girl, and I like good girls…Every day, since I started out in this game, she’s supported me. She’d drive me to the gym, and she’d listen to all my dreams. Dee is a lifesaver for me. I wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for her, and that’s for sure. I’m doing all of this for her.”

Devlin noted it was his sense of humor and dedication that originally attracted her to the fighter.

“He’s very funny – he always keeps me entertained and makes me laugh,” Devin explained to VIP Magazine. “He was already training when I met him, so I really admired his dedication to that, too… I go to work; he goes to training. His training is more intense and more of an everyday thing, though, whereas I can just shut off from work when I get home. He could be up at 4am, shadow boxing in the bedroom!”