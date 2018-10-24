Cowboys’ Amari Cooper Says He Was ‘Ready for a Change’

The newest offensive weapon for the Dallas Cowboys has addressed the media for the first time. After the Oakland Raiders opted to trade Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys for a first-round pick, Wednesday marked his first practice with the team. It also marked his first comments on the trade as well.

As Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News revealed, Cooper gushed about the franchise, team and joining ‘America’s Team’ in Wednesday’s comments.

Amari Cooper: “The first thing you think about when you hear the Cowboys is that star, America’s Team and all that. It’s a great franchise. … It’s a fresh start. This is a good team. It’s America’s Team, who wouldn’t be excited?” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 24, 2018

Amari Cooper: "When I found out I was going to be a Dallas Cowboy, I don't know, I just knew I would have to adapt fast. … I didn't really have time to think about it, to be honest. Flew here the next day, packed some stuff and was ready for a change." https://t.co/s6TW1B6Xxi — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 24, 2018

A key comment was the “fresh start” aspect from what Cooper had to say. It’s obvious that the outlook for the wide receiver with the Raiders wasn’t great longterm. There’s no question he’s excited to be with the Cowboys, and you can bet Dallas is excited to have him.

Amari Cooper’s Outlook With Cowboys

The key here is the Cowboys’ need at wide receiver. It’ll be interesting to see how the situation plays out with Cooper having quite a bit of attention on him. One positive for the team is that the attention the 24-year-old will draw is going to make everyone else’s life a whole lot easier on offense.

Through the first seven games, Cole Beasley has led the team’s offense with 350 receiving yards, but no other receiver has more than 200 yards. Michael Gallup is the next-closest wideout on the roster with 190 yards, followed by Allen Hurns with 158 yards.

