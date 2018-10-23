Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett Defends Amari Cooper Trade

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett defended his team’s decision to trade a first-round pick for 24-year-old Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper.

“The value for a player like that at his age, that’s really what it costs you,” Garrett told 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday. “It costs you a first-round pick. If we were to get him in the draft next spring, you would say, ‘Boy, is there any receiver who is as good as a guy like Amari Cooper?’ He’s not 28, 29, 30. You’re not paying for a guy for what he’s done for the past six, seven, eight years for another team.

“We feel like he has it in front of him and he can really benefit our team going forward because of the ability he has and the kind of person he is.”

The Cowboys have been extremely successful drafting in the first round. Their last nine first-round draft picks have totaled seven All-Pro first team nods and 17 Pro Bowls.

“Obviously it’s a big decision,” Garrett added. “We talked about it a lot, at all levels of our organization. I do believe we’ve done a good job selecting guys in the first round and they are cornerstone players on our team. We really believe that Amari can be that kind of a guy. He’s 24 years old. We think he has a bright future.”

Cowboys Passing Game Struggling

Dallas’ passing attack has been one of the worst in the NFL. Their 183.1 passing yards per game are 29th, ahead of only the Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, and Buffalo Bills.

Quarterback Dak Prescott is in the midst of his least productive season, though it’s hard to say whether that’s a result of his declining play or a wide receiver corps that’s leaned so heavily on possession receiver Cole Beasley, rookie Michael Gallup, and Allen Hurns.

Fortunately, they’ll have the bye week to implement Cooper into the offense.

“It’s going to require overtime by him, by the coaches, to get him going,” Garrett noted. “But we do benefit from having the bye and having a few extra days.”