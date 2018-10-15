Marquez Valdes-Scantling Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the Packers WR in Week 6?

Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling burst onto the scene in a big way in Week 5. But with the statuses of both Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison unknown for Monday Night Football in Week 6, fantasy football owners are in a tough spot.

On one hand, Valdes-Scantling showed tremendous upside in a game in which he caught 7-of-10 targets for 68 yards and one touchdown against the Detroit Lions. But the Packers were playing that game without Cobb and Allison, so his fantasy value largely depends on the status of those two players.

Both of the Packers’ talented wideouts are currently set to be game-time decisions against the San Francisco 49ers. In turn, I’ll do my best to break down how to go about the Valdes-Scantling start/sit debate, but it’s a tough spot.

**Update: ESPN’s Lisa Salters (per Adam Schefter) revealed both Cobb and Allison are likely to be inactive for this game.

Packers’ WRs Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison are “likely to be inactive” vs 49ers tonight on Monday Night Football, per @saltersl. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2018

Key Stats and Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s Fantasy Outlook

To start, we’ll look specifically at the matchup as well as recent production before breaking things down a bit further. All information on fantasy points and statistics for defense vs. position are from ESPN.

San Francisco 49ers vs. wide receivers in 2018: 57 receptions, 812 yards, six touchdowns (No. 12 fewest fantasy points per game)

In Week 3 (with Cobb, Allison) Valdes-Scantling played 12 snaps, in Week 4 (no Cobb) he played 54 snaps and Week 5 (both out) played 77 snaps, per Football Outsiders

Obviously, much of this call comes down to either Allison or Cobb. If you’re willing to bet on the Packers ruling out even one of the two receivers, then using Valdes-Scantling makes sense. Without Cobb, the rookie played 71 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, which is fine from a fantasy perspective.

Should You Start or Marquez Valdes-Scantling?

If you have any potential route where you can wait until Monday night to make the call, then do it. Ideally, having either Allison or Cobb with Valdes-Scantling waiting on the bench is the best spot for fantasy football owners.

But to recommend you to start a player who has the potential to play fourth (or fifth) fiddle should both players start would be a risky move. The only way I’d start Valdes-Scantling without a backup plan or knowledge on the Packers’ current situation is if you need a wideout in a 14-team league and there is literally nothing on waivers.

Another option could be to plan on Valdes-Scantling getting the start and to grab either Pierre Garcon or Marquise Goodwin if they’re available on waivers. Trent Taylor was ruled out for the 49ers, and while I don’t love the 49ers passing game, this could be a way to approach if you’re confident in Valdes-Scantling playing.

UPDATE

With the news of Cobb and Allison likely being inactive, Valdes-Scantling is a strong play in 12-team leagues or larger.

