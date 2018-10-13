Fedor vs Sonnen Live Stream: How to Watch Bellator 208 Online

One spot remains in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix final, and it will go to either Fedor Emelianenko or Chael Sonnen, who meet Saturday night in the main event at Bellator 208.

Fedor Emelianenko–though he disappointingly never came to a deal with the UFC-is widely regarded as the greatest MMA heavyweight fighter of all-time, while Chael Sonnen is a former UFC middleweight title contender who gained a lot of popularity for both his trash talk and his 2010 Fight of the Year against Anderson Silva.

Together, even at 42 and 41 years old, respectively, they make for one very compelling fight.

Fedor’s chin may not be what it used to be, as evidenced in his first-round KO loss to Matt Mitrione at Bellator NYC in June 2017, but he also still has some devastating power, as Frank Mir learned during the first round of their Grand Prix quarterfinal fight in April.

The latter was easily Fedor’s most impressive performance in years, and if that’s a sign of what’s to come on Saturday, then Sonnen may be in trouble. But the Oregon native doesn’t seem too concerned.

“I think he’s got some tools that I need to avoid and I’ve got some places that I want to put him in the fight too,” he said. “It ain’t rocket science though, it boils down to an ass-whipping contest.”

Sonnen was also impressive in his quarterfinal matchup, beating Quinton Jackson via unanimous decision at Bellator 192 in January. That marked his second consecutive win after beating Wanderlei Silva at Bellator 180.

Of course, while Fedor vs. Sonnen is the clear headliner, there are a handful of other intriguing fights on the Bellator 208 card.

Former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson will take on Saad Award, Alexander Shiemenko will battle Anatoly Tokov, Cheick Kongo–who was the last person to fight for the Bellator heavyweight title–goes up against Timothy Johnson, and Henry Corrales faces Andy Main in a featherweight bout.