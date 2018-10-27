Florida vs Georgia Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

There is a three-way tie atop the SEC East between the No. 7 ranked Georgia Bulldogs (6-1), No. 9 ranked Florida Gators (6-1) and No. 12 ranked Kentucky Wildcats (6-1). After this traditional, highly-anticipated matchup on Saturday afternoon between the Bulldogs and Gators, there could be two, and possibly one.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

CBS (live in most markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Preview

Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia had been on cruise control for most of the season until a disastrous 36-16 loss against No. 5 LSU two weeks ago in Baton Rouge. Luckily, the Bulldogs had their bye the following week as a way of splitting up the toughest portion of their schedule.

Smart understands the gameplan for tackling the Gators’ talented defense starts up front.

“I don’t know if we’ll know that. I mean we worked hard at stopping the run up front, controlling the line of scrimmage, tackling, a lot of pass pro offensively. We tried to work really hard on special teams, directional kicking, a lot of things that we have to improve on. Those are all really critical. But I don’t know if you honestly know that until you get out there and play another game, because you can only see so much at practice. I certainly hope the work we put in pays dividends in the areas that we focused on.”

Florida, unlike Georgia, bested LSU at home earlier this season. The Gators’ only loss in 2018 has come at the hands — paws — of the Wildcats, which was the first game on their SEC slate.