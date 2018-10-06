Vanderbilt vs Georgia Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Kirby Smart and the No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs (5-0) haven’t exactly had a cream puff schedule, but this team will be tested in the coming weeks, and it all starts when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2) in an SEC East matchup in Athens on Saturday night.

Preview

The next four games for Georgia will be the toughest slate of the entire season. First, is Vanderbilt at home this week, followed by a trip to Baton Rouge next week to take on No. 5 LSU, then comes No. 22 Florida (fresh off the Bulldogs’ bye week), and then another road game against the only other current unbeaten SEC East team, No. 13 Kentucky (5-0, 3-0).

Before the Bulldogs get to any of that, they must first take care of business against senior quarterback Kyle Shurmur – son of New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur – and the rest of the Commodores. Smart reiterated the season is a marathon, not a sprint.

“I get that question a lot. Each week I answer it the same. It’s extremely hypothetical because I don’t think you can say where I thought they would be. We’re a work in progress. We’re a child trying to learn to walk and then run, then sprint. And we’re not sprinting. I don’t know if we’re jogging yet. I don’t know where we are on the continuum. But we have to improve.”

The Bulldogs defense remains talented, but it is the offense that has carried the team this season. The Bulldogs have averaged 470 yards per game, despite being a team not necessarily known for putting up points. As good as sophomore quarterback Jake Fromm is, junior running back Elijah Holyfield – 368 rushing yards (4.9 yards per attempt) and two touchdowns – is just as good.

After two tough losses against Notre Dame and South Carolina, Vanderbilt got caught looking ahead last week, narrowly defeating Tennessee State, an FCS program. Shurmur – who was the quarterback when Vanderbilt upset Georgia 17-16 in Athens two years ago – will need to play more like he did against Middle Tennessee and Nevada (2-0, four touchdowns, no interceptions) as opposed to the last three weeks (1-2, five touchdowns, four interceptions, including two last week).