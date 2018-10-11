Eagles vs Giants Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Two NFC East teams are below .500 heading into Week 6. One was expected, while the other wasn’t.

The defending champion Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) head into the Meadowlands to take on the New York Giants (1-4) on Thursday Night Football.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox, NFL Network and Amazon Prime. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of the game for free on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

Both Fox (live in all 32 NFL markets) and NFL Network are included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in all 32 NFL markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of prime-time games, such as Thursday Night Football, can be watched on your phone via the NFL Mobile app.

Watch On-Demand: NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching the game on-demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them following the conclusion of games for the day.

Once signed up, you can watch games on-demand on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Preview

The Eagles lost running back Jay Ajayi for the year with a torn ACL, and he was placed on injured reserve. Ajayi is just another addition to a list of injuries to the Eagles backfield, which also includes Corey Clement (quad) and Darren Sproles (hamstring; ruled out for Thursday).

Carson Wentz, though, has back-to-back 300-yard passing games, five touchdowns, and just one interception. Wentz’s rapport with tight end Zach Ertz – 20 receptions, 222 yards, touchdown since Wentz returned – is also a much needed boost for the Eagles offense.

For Big Blue, it doesn’t get any more excruciating than it did Sunday.

Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano hit an NFL record-tying 63-yard field goal as time expired to hand the Giants a 33-31 loss, their fourth of the season. The Eagles are familiar with results like the one the Giants suffered on Sunday, as it was a Josh Elliott 61- yard field goal last season that sunk the Giants season for good before it even got started.

For the first time in 37 games, since Tom Coughlin last coached a game, the Giants offense scored over 30 points. It was a dim silver lining in an otherwise disappointing end.

The Giants get good news as defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle) will make his season debut; tight end Evan Engram (knee) will likely return Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons.