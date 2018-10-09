Heat Source: Timberwolves Wanted ‘First Born of All Our Kids’ for Jimmy Butler

The Jimmy Butler trade drama which has overtaken the 2018 NBA offseason was nearly over last week. As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first revealed, the Minnesota Timberwolves were incredibly close to a deal with the Miami Heat, but it fell apart when Butler’s current team pushed for more.
This doesn’t mean a deal between the two sides won’t happen, and the Heat have remained at the forefront of trade talks for Butler. But for now, it seems the teams may have to restart talks to some extent, especially if the Timberwolves are looking for even more than originally rumored.
The question becomes, what was included in the near-deal from Saturday? After piecing a bit together, we can at least get a good idea.
What Was Included in Jimmy Butler’s Near Trade to Heat?
The first piece of news that came out was from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, who detailed that the Heat were including first-round picks with Josh Richardson.
It originally seemed as though the Heat wouldn’t deal Richardson, but they’ve apparently come around to the idea. After all, if Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra want Butler this badly, they’ll have to be willing to part with a few players they’re fond of.
But as The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson detailed, a Heat source stated the Timberwolves were asking for “the first born of all our kids.” This again goes back to the fact that Minnesota doesn’t seem interested in being overly realistic about making a deal happen.
Jackson went on to cite that the belief is that the Timberwolves want some mixture of Richardson, Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic, Kelly Olynyk, Justise Winslow and a first-round pick. The connection to Adebayo has been fairly consistent it seems, and if/when a deal does get done, the Heat will almost certainly have to include Richardson and Adebayo to make it happen.
Time will tell, but the talks have stalled to some extent between the Heat and Timberwolves. How they’ll look when ramping back up should be a hot-button topic, but there’s at least some reason for optimism that a trade can get done.
READ NEXT: Jimmy Butler Trade: Four Realistic Deals for Timberwolves Guard
2 Comments
2 Comments
Discuss on Facebook
The deal was most likely Richardson + 1st round pick, but Minnesota would rather have Bam Adebayo than the open 1st rounder
There’s no bigger Pat Riley fan but if the deal for Butler includes Richardson and Adebayo, then this trade would be an act of sheer desperation and one would have to question whether the great Pat Riley has lost his touch.
There’s no question that the Heat would be better with Butler in the short term (2 years) but exactly where would they be going? Maybe #3 in the East? If a championship is the end goal, there would still exist a Grand Canyon sized chasm between the Warriors talent level and the Heat w/ Butler.
Butler is a superstar talent no doubt but let’s also remember his age and his injury history. He’ll be 34 by the end of his mega contract and has been beset by injuries missing an average of 15 games (almost 20% of the schedule) in the last 5 years while playing heavy minutes–averaging 37 minutes per game for the last 5 years. Then, there’s the not so small matter of the wrist and meniscus injuries that he is currently recovering from. In short, his history doesn’t project a player that will age gracefully.
The only way this trade is a win for the Heat is if it is essentially a veteran for veteran(s) trade. Otherwise, the Heat should walk and wait out the two years. If the Heat gut their promising young core to chase Butler, then there would be only one term to describe their short term “victory”–Pyrrhic.