Bucks vs Hornets Live Stream: How to Watch Game Online

The Milwaukee Bucks will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina to take on the Hornets for the first game of the 2018-2019 season on Wednesday.

Preview

The Bucks are entering into the new league year with all of the hype surrounding their star forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

After a long a long offseason, the ‘Greek Freak’ showed up to the preseason looking like a new and improved Giannis. Clearly, as he worked on his shooting all offseason, he will become even more dangerous on the offensive side of things during his sixth year with the Bucks.

Will the Hornets be able to counter the Bucks superstar? Or will they have their hands full with Milwaukee’s starting cast? The Bucks were an offensive powerhouse throughout the preseason. Now that Antetokounmpo is willingly taking shots from beyond the arc, the rest of the team has followed up through the entire preseason.

The Bucks have some shooters on their roster, and the Hornets will be the first to find out that they are open to taking plenty of chances around the perimeter. Charlotte will have to be on their heels as the Bucks displayed some stellar team chemistry with their ball movement during the offseason. It could be a night full of running around and playing catch-up.

The Hornets are heading into Wednesday night’s opener with a healthy squad. They will get the first regular-season look at the former San Antonio Spurs star, Tony Parker. On a yearly basis, Parker was the star of the powerhouse that was the Spurs.

In 2018 though, the 36-year-old superstar showed his willingness to take a lesser role while wearing another teams uniform. So Parker doesn’t crack the starting roster for his new team, but the veteran issues the Hornets some much-needed help off the bench. That was an area that Charlotte has been lacking over the past season.

Speaking of help off of the bench, the Hornets are also optimistic about their newly acquired rookie, Miles Bridges. The 12th overall pick of the draft joined the Hornets not too long ago and displayed some promise throughout the preseason as he shot an impressive 56-percent from the field, and 47-percent from long-range.

While the Hornets are excited about their potential breakout star, the franchise is not sold on starting him just yet based off of preseason hype. As for the Bucks rookie, Donte DiVincenzo, he was more on the quieter side of things during the preseason. Ever since his breakout game during the NCAA National Championship, he hasn’t quite lived up to that hype. We’ll see if he can bring that same off-the-bench energy to Charlotte on Wednesday night.