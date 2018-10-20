How to Watch Indiana vs Penn State Online Without Cable

The Indiana Hoosiers will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Indiana aims to improve upon their 4-3 record, while Penn State will look to do likewise with their 4-2 start.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ABC. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets, but even if it isn’t included in your market, you’ll be able to watch the game on the ESPN digital platforms with your Hulu credentials).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and if ABC is live in your market, you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app. If ABC isn’t live in your market, scroll down to the “ESPN Platforms” section to see where you can watch.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Although ABC isn’t technically part of the Sling TV package, you can sign up for a free 7-day trial of the “Sling Orange” bundle, which includes ESPN3, and you’ll then be able to watch a live stream of the game on the ESPN digital platforms (see next section).

ESPN Platforms

You can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Games on ABC (labeled as ESPN3) can be watched for free without cable if you have a participating internet service provider (ISP), but even if you don’t have a participating ISP, you can still sign use your Hulu or Sling TV (or other cable TV) credentials to sign in and watch the game on the ESPN digital platforms.

Preview

Penn State head coach James Franklin spoke to 24/7 Sports about the team’s opening stretch. “When you invest a lot in something and you don’t have the success that you should have, a lot of people, a lot of organizations, invest less,” he explained. “I’m a big believer that, that’s actually when you invest more. You continue to invest more and you drive through those situations, you drive through those circumstances.”

In a separate interview with the Morning Call, Franklin said that the team is still on a solid pace. “Right now when I say this, people kind of look at you like you’re crazy,” he said. “But I think for what we’ve done to date, I think probably most people would say we’re ahead of schedule. Obviously this season is going to be interesting as it plays out to be able to determine that. But I’d say, overall, [we’re] ahead.”

“Although they are painful, I’d rather be in situations where you’ve lost five games by 12 points than other places that are trying to figure out how not to lose games by larger margins,” Franklin added.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen also spoke about Penn State on the Inside Indiana Football radio show last week. “We know some of those guys pretty well. We’ve played this quarterback [Trace McSorley] two straight years. Special, special player,” he said. “When you think about players you’ve competed against, he’s up there as one of the top five, as far as being a playmaker. … I know they came up short against Ohio State, but man he was impressive in that game. He’s so tough. He runs it and throws it and is the ultimate competitor.”

Allen also spoke positively about young running back Miles Sanders. “There’s no question I was not disappointed he chose to leave early, although we did do a good job against him both years. But he’s an absolute load,” he explained. “What he’s doing in the NFL is no surprise. Great player. Miles Sanders has been sitting behind him waiting his turn. He’s a great player and will be one of the best running backs we’ll see all year. Their offensive line is the best we’ve seen (from them) in the three years we’ve played against them.”

As for Indiana’s consecutive losses, Allen feels that their best play is ahead of them. “Teaching young guys how to handle that is a growth process, too,” he admitted. “We, as coaches, have to rise up and help those guys work through that. No. 2, how do you come back? You talk about flushing it, and that sounds great. How do you do that? We have a weekly focus. We take one word, and it’s about getting your mindset (right) and doing little things the right way. … ‘All-in’ is our one word this week.”