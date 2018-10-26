Injury Update: Will Timberwolves’ Andrew Wiggins Play Tonight?

After eight minutes of play and two points on Monday night against the Pacers, Andrew Wiggins left the floor with an injury. After missing the game against the Raptors on October 24th, it has been said that Wiggins is now 50/50 for tonight’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Injury
The injury was described as a “quad contusion”, and forced Wiggins to leave the game after only eight minutes on the floor.
Since then he has been a game-time decision, ultimately not playing on Wednesday’s game against the Raptors. The game was only his second absence in a four-year career.
With the Timberwolves fracturing under Jimmy Butler and KAT drama, it’ll be interesting to see how tonight’s game pans out–with or without Wiggins.
This post will be updated along with Wiggins’s status.
