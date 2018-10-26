Injury Update: Will Timberwolves’ Andrew Wiggins Play Tonight?

After eight minutes of play and two points on Monday night against the Pacers, Andrew Wiggins left the floor with an injury. After missing the game against the Raptors on October 24th, it has been said that Wiggins is now 50/50 for tonight’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Thibs says Wiggins is 50-50 for tonight. Will warmup before the game and see how it goes — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) October 26, 2018

The Injury

The injury was described as a “quad contusion”, and forced Wiggins to leave the game after only eight minutes on the floor.

Wiggins out with quad contusion, will miss 2nd game of his career https://t.co/T3XsgJxBZW pic.twitter.com/AvzAmmBnsV — theScore NBA (@theScoreNBA) October 24, 2018

Since then he has been a game-time decision, ultimately not playing on Wednesday’s game against the Raptors. The game was only his second absence in a four-year career.

With the Timberwolves fracturing under Jimmy Butler and KAT drama, it’ll be interesting to see how tonight’s game pans out–with or without Wiggins.

This post will be updated along with Wiggins’s status.

