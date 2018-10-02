Jamaal Charles Says That Mahomes Resembles Aaron Rodgers

Jamaal Charles has played for the Kansas City Chiefs for pretty much his entire career. The former third-round pick joined the team 2008 and has spent eight seasons with them until he signed with the Denver Broncos during the 2017 free agency period. Now that Charles is a free agent in 2018, he has time to sit back and watch the game just like the rest of us fans.

On Monday night, Charles had the opportunity to watch both of his former teams battle it out on ESPN. Naturally, all eyes were on the Chiefs as everybody is going crazy for their second-year quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Well, Jamaal Charles seems to be a big fan of Mahomes as well. As a matter of fact, he compared the young QB to one of the NFL’s top players, Aaron Rodgers. We’ve heard plenty of Brett Favre comparisons for Mahomes, but this may be the first time he was compared to Rodgers. Either way, it’s not a bad thing at all for Mahomes.

What a Comparison

Patrick Mahomes reminds me of Aaron Rodgers. — Jamaal Charles (@jcharles25) October 2, 2018

The comparison isn’t too far off. Just like Rodgers, Mahomes is able to stretch a play and has some on-point accuracy on his medium and deep throws. And while Mahomes and Rodgers aren’t the most mobile quarterback’s in the league, they are still a threat to scramble when defenses aren’t ready for it.

Mahomes showed that early on in Monday’s game when he ran in the first rushing touchdown of his young career. His best strength is in the passing game though, obviously. Through three games, Mahomes has thrown for 896-yards, 13 touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

Before Monday night’s game, Mahomes led the NFL in touchdown passes. So far through the first half of his week four matchup, he has yet to throw for a touchdown. But Charles’ comparison will still tell you all you need to know about how he is playing. The second-year quarterback is holding his own on Monday Night Football during a tough divisional matchup on the road. While he isn’t precisely on Rodgers level yet, we can clearly see a bright future ahead for Mahomes.