Timberwolves and Heat Reopen Jimmy Butler Trade Talks After Huge Rockets Offer

The Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves have reportedly re-engaged in Jimmy Butler trade discussions.

A host of the Miami Heat Beat podcast first suggested on Friday morning that talks had re-opened.

Good morning. I fully expect reports to surface soon that Miami and Minnesota are reengaged in trade talks. — Leif (@Lefty_Leif) October 26, 2018

The suggestion was confirmed by the Five Reasons Sports Network and ESPN’s Stefano Fusaro.

You heard it from @Lefty_Leif and now I’ve heard the same: The Heat are engaged in Jimmy Butler conversations. — Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) October 26, 2018

I can confirm that the Heat and Timberwolves have reopened trade talks for Jimmy Butler. First reported by @5ReasonsSports @Lefty_Leif The Wolves have shown NO movement on the reported Rockets offer from last night. — Stefano Fusaro (@FusaroESPN) October 26, 2018

The Rockets’ Monster Offer

On Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Houston had offered a package that included four first-round draft picks in an effort to land the four-time All-Star from Minnesota:

The Rockets’ offer constitutes the maximum number of first-round picks allowable in a deal, factoring in league rules that necessitate no first-rounders can be conveyed in successive years and no pick can be traded further out than seven seasons. The lottery protections on picks in this proposed deal would be limited. Discussions on the players involved in the Minnesota-Houston talks remain fluid, league sources said.

Woj also noted that on Wednesday, the Rockets would be able to trade Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss. Both players were acquired from the Phoenix Suns in August, and can’t be dealt until two months after the initial trade. Their salaries — $30 million across two years and just more than $7 million over two years with a team option on the second, respectively — could help facilitate a deal.