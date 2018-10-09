Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: Butler Returns to Minnesota

Jimmy Butler met with Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau on Monday. But the four-time All-Star still hasn’t changed his mind — he wants out.

Butler had been away from the team while the Wolves were on the West Coast, and was still not in town when they returned last week. As trade talks have slowed, there is still no change in his desire to move. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) October 9, 2018

A trade that would have sent Butler to the Miami Heat fell through over the weekend. The Timberwolves even went so far as to send the star wing’s medical information to Miami.

From ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski: