Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: Butler Returns to Minnesota

Jimmy Butler met with Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau on Monday. But the four-time All-Star still hasn’t changed his mind — he wants out.
A trade that would have sent Butler to the Miami Heat fell through over the weekend. The Timberwolves even went so far as to send the star wing’s medical information to Miami.
From ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:
Minnesota and Miami had been discussing deals that included a third team to take on salary, as well as doing a direct trade between the Timberwolves and Heat, league sources said. Miami had softened on including guard Josh Richardson in versions of a possible deal for Butler, only to recoil once Minnesota pushed late for a sweeter return on the four-time All-Star forward, league sources said.
