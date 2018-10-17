Timberwolves Ask Tom Thibodeau to Sit Out of Jimmy Butler Trade Talks

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau has yet to find a Jimmy Butler trade that appeals to him.

Now that the season is here, owner Glen Taylor has asked Thibodeau to focus on coaching while general manager Scott Layden takes the dealmaking reins.

“No, no, the only thing now is that we are starting to play games and I am asking him to concentrate on coaching,” Taylor said when asked if Thibodeau’s job is in jeopardy, according to The Star-Tribune. “GM Scott Layden will help to see if any trades are available.”

Taylor told Butler as much in a meeting that included their agreement that the All-Star wing would play while the team looks to move him.

“The latest is he is going to be going to practice every day, which he has been, and plans to play in games,” Taylor said. “He will be a regular team player. What I said to him in the meantime is our GM, Scott Layden, will be talking to other teams to see if there is a trade that works.”

In the meeting, Taylor asked Butler if he would give 100 percent.

“[Butler] said that is the only way he knows how to do it,” Taylor told The Star-Tribune, noting the All-Star would be ready to play in the season opening against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

Taylor ‘OK’ With Thibodeau’s Performance

Thibodeau is two years into a five-year deal worth roughly $40 million. So far, the team’s owner is pleased with the president’s performance.

“Well, I’m OK with it,” Taylor told the paper. “Initially, when Butler told [Thibodeau] he wanted to leave, you know Tom did everything he could to try to keep Jimmy here and I understand that. They have a close relationship.

“Thibs brought him here so that he would stay here. But eventually I think that in listening to Jimmy, Thibs and I are lined up on this. We need to be looking at a trade.”

Owner Hopes to Remain Competitive

Taylor also noted that he’s not looking for a hard rebuild. He hopes to find a Butler trade that will keep a team that went 47-35 a season ago competitive this year.

“I think that we have probably pretty well already sold the [season] tickets,” Taylor said. “I just think a lot of people are concerned as to how this will affect the team, and I understand that. That is why if we’re going to do a trade, it’s important that we do a trade that helps our team and keeps us competitive.”