Kevin Durant Rumors: Warriors Star Already Tired of Discussing Free Agency

Kevin Durant’s already had it with questions about his 2019 free agency, just one game into the Golden State Warriors’ season.

Here’s what he told Yahoo Sports after scoring 27 points, grabbing eight rebounds, and dishing six assists in his team’s 108-100 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder:

I just want people to focus on basketball. Focus on what goes on the court. I know it’s hard to keep up with it. I know it’s easy to look at that type of [expletive] because it’s the entertainment side. But wait until the season is over with to analyze [free agency]. I know it’s your job and it’s hard to say that, but try to shift some of your focus to the court, too. I know you have to still do your job and check on stuff like that, but every day? Every city I go to? Come on, man. I said what I had to say at media day. I understand your job, but let’s come to a little agreement. Don’t ask me every time you see me. If it’s the first time I’m seeing y’all, I don’t mind answering. But every time? Come on, bro.

The 2014 MVP signed a two-year deal worth $61.5 million with a player option on the second year this offseason, giving him the flexibility to sign where he pleases in 2019 with added financial security. It’s his third consecutive “one-plus-one” deal.

Just don’t ask him about his offseason plans on the wrong day.

“It depends on how I feel that day,” Durant said, per Yahoo Sports. “If I’m in a [expletive]-up mood, you’re going to see. Ask me that question and you’re going to really see what mood I’m in.”

The rumored KD destination du jour seems to be the lowly New York Knicks, fueled in part by this nugget from reporter Chris Haynes, who used to cover the Warriors for ESPN.

"New York Knicks have a very good shot at luring KD away from the Bay Area. … The same allure that LeBron had towards the Los Angeles Lakers, just the building, the culture, is the same way I know that KD feels about the Knicks." — Chris Haynes

Warriors Confident They’ll Retain Durant

“Obviously, we want him back,” Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob told NBC Sports Bay Area on Tuesday. “We’re going to try to recruit him, and I’m actually optimistic. I don’t know why … I think the media loves the story, and maybe other people would like us to lose [Durant]. So maybe there’s some of that, I don’t know.

“I’m frankly not going to worry about it until the year’s over with. I think Kevin and we should just go through the season, do our thing, and we’ll all find out next year.”

Lacob is apparently right not to stress about Durant’s plans, as the star forward told Yahoo Sports that Golden State need not recruit him.

“I don’t need [to be recruited], I don’t need to feel appreciated,” Durant said. “I don’t need anything extra [from the Warriors]. I’m just here to hoop and win games. I already know what this organization is about.”