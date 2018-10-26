Kyrie Irving Gifts Shoes to Young ‘Uncle Drew’ Fan

During last night’s win in Boston, there was a familiar face in the crowd. A young fan had come dressed as the character “Uncle Drew”. Uncle Drew is the character Kyrie Irving played in a series of Pepsi Max advertisements back in 2012, who showed up to basketball courts seeming like an old man before schooling everybody on the court.

The character got his own movie this year, which was released in June and featured Irving alongside Shaquille O’Neale, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson, Chris Webber, Lisa Leslie, and comedian Tiffany Haddish.

The fan was noticed early in the game, standing out among the crowd with his white beard and glasses.

Uncle Drew is that you? pic.twitter.com/1rsyJo33HB — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 26, 2018

Kyrie found him after the game and reached up a few rows to give him his game shoes, a pair of his signature Nike Kyrie 4s.

Kyrie gave young Uncle Drew his game shoes 😄 (via @ChrisForsberg_) pic.twitter.com/6u0WuXinVP — ESPN (@espn) October 26, 2018

