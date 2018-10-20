Mississippi State vs LSU Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

For the No. 5 ranked LSU Tigers (6-1), last week’s 36-16 win against then-ranked No. 2 Georgia was head coach Ed Orgeron’s marquee win since he became head coach in 2016. The Tigers defense threw a haymaker at the Bulldogs, who didn’t have an answer. LSU looks to avoid a letdown and welcomes the No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-2) into Baton Rouge on Saturday night.

Preview

The Tigers have one of the best running back duos in the nation in senior Nick Brossette – 134 carries, 640 yards (4.8 yards per attempt), nine touchdowns – and sophomore Clyde Edwards-Helaire – 89 carries, 475 yards (5.3 YPC), five touchdowns – but they will only go as far as quarterback Joe Burrow takes them.

The Ohio State graduate transfer had 200 yards passing and two rushing touchdowns against Georgia. The week prior, he failed to reach 200 yards and threw two interceptions in a road loss against Florida. His game-winning drive against Auburn on September 15 doesn’t hold up as nicely now as it did then.

The Bulldogs’ season has been filled with tremendous highs and lows. After a head-scratching 13-6 loss – a game where quarterback Nick Fitzgerald was stymied and offense was set back collectively 100 years – against former head coach Dan Mullen and Florida three weeks ago, the Bulldogs rebounded to take down the Auburn Tigers 23-9 before heading into their bye week.

Key Matchup: Fitzgerald against the LSU defensive backs. The Tigers have 10 interceptions this season, tied for ninth in the country. Only Alabama has more among SEC programs.