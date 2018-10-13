Miami vs Virginia Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 16 ranked Miami Hurricanes (5-1) will look to avoid getting in trouble this time around when they head north to face the Virginia Cavaliers (3-2) in a matchup of ACC Coastal teams on Saturday night.

Preview

Last season, Miami defeated Virginia 44-28, but not before some theatrics. Down 14 points in the first half, the Hurricanes rallied, ultimately upending the Cavaliers 44-28.

Miami head coach Mark Richt has gone through some devastating upsets throughout his coaching tenure and will aim to keep his players focused, reminding them what was almost in 2017.

“Well, history has proven that’s the kind of game it’s been. When you stop a streak, normally it takes something, I’ll say, spectacular. Like, last year, we had lost seven in a row and it took a spectacular play to win the game.”

Not only is Trevor Lawrence the talk at Clemson, freshman quarterback N’Kosi Perry is exactly that for Miami. The 6-foot-4, Ocala native only completed 13 of his 32 pass attempts last week, but made them matter. Perry threw for four touchdowns in a 28-27 home victory against archrival Florida State.

The Cavaliers counter with Bryce Perkins. The junior is completing 63.4% of his passes for 1,125 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

In a matchup of fairly balanced teams, Miami is ranked fourth in the nation in total defense, while Virginia is no slouch, sitting comfortably 12 spots behind at No. 16. Where they differ, though, is on the other side of the football. While the Hurricanes are tied for 20thh in the nation, averaging 41.5 points per game, the Cavaliers rank 66thh with 30.2.