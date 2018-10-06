Maryland vs Michigan Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

After narrowly escaping last week with a victory, the No. 15 ranked Michigan Wolverines (4-1) return to Ann Arbor where they will host the Maryland Terrapins (3-1) on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

The Wolverines erased a 17-point deficit last week to win a crucial game by three points (20-17) on the road at Northwestern. A loss would have been disastrous, and all but eliminated Jim Harbaugh and company from National Championship contention.

Senior Karan Higdon likely had his best game of the season against the Wildcats with 115 yards on the ground and both Wolverines’ touchdowns. Higdon’s five-yard touchdown run with 4:06 remaining in the fourth quarter put Michigan up for good and sealed the win. Not counting the game against SMU, which Harbaugh later revealed Higdon missed because of an undisclosed injury, he has collected over 100 rushing yards in three consecutive games (156 vs Western Michigan, 136 vs Nebraska).

After a slow start, transfer Shea Patterson is coming into his own. Patterson is 76-for-111 (68.4%), with 905 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season, leading the Wolverines to four consecutive wins – three at Michigan Stadium – after an opening-weekend road loss to Notre Dame.

Michigan continues to be highlighted by a strong defense, which ranks 11th in the nation in efficiency. Head coach Jim Harbaugh is ready for the challenge the opposing defense provides.

“A very highly ranked defense. There’s a lot of speed on defense. They are able to put points on the board offensively. They are a physical team and are active in the secondary. A lot of team speed in their secondary.”

Not to be outdone, the Terrapins defense is underrated. Through four games, they are No. 11 in the nation in total defense – Michigan ranks sixth. Because of a letdown against Temple in the second week of the season coming off the heels of a massive upset against Texas, they are allowing 22.8 points per game, which ranks 50th – Michigan ranks 11th with 14.8 points per game.

Although his background is on the other side of the football, interim head coach Matt Canada is making a strong case to keep the job. This comes after a telling report about D.J. Durkin – on administrative leave – and strength coach Rick court this week.