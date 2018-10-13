How to Watch Minnesota vs Ohio State Online Without Cable

The Minnesota Golden Gophers and Ohio State Buckeyes meet on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Minnesota will be looking for their first road victory of the season, while Ohio looks to add another win to their impressive 6-0 record.

Preview

The two colleges have met 42 times as members of the Big Ten since 1965, and during that time, Minnesota have only won three times, including once at Ohio Stadium. Their last win was a 29-17 contest in 2000. Conversely, Ohio State has won ten straight games in the series and 26 of the last 27.

The biggest hurdle that Minnesota will have to overcome is Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Haskins, a sophomore in his first season as a starter, is quickly establishing himself as one of the sport’s top Heisman Trophy contenders. He’s passed for a nation’s-best 25 touchdowns this season is averaging 319.8 passing yards per game, and is hitting 71.7 percent of his passes, which ranks seventh among FBS teams.

“His talent and his quick release and his accuracy has not [surprised me], but that is only a part of playing quarterback,” said Ohio State coach Urban Meyer. “He does a lot of work with set protections and directing traffic.” Haskins’ effectiveness has not been lost on Minnesota’s defensive coordinator Robb Smith, who talked to the Star Tribune about his game plan.

“No. 1, we’ve got to keep the ball in front of us,” Smith explained. “That’s a big part of what we’ve been focusing on this week. Ohio State’s going to do what Ohio State’s going to do. We’ve got to do what we want to do, and that’s eliminating the big plays. That will slow any offense down, whether it’s Ohio State, Iowa or whoever.” Head coach P.J. Fleck echoes Smith’s sentiments, telling the Star Tribune that they hope to throw off Haskins’ routine. “Apply pressure to him, disrupt his rhythm, which everyone tries to do, and he has thrown for 72 percent,” Fleck said. “So, it’s an enormous challenge.”

According to OddsShark, Ohio State are 29.5-point favorites to win over Minnesota. The defense for the latter squad has underperformed, and barring an off performance from Haskins, there will be little to exploit on Ohio State’s end.