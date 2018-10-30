NFL Trade Deadline: Cowboys’ Amari Cooper Deal Impacting Moves?

It’s been a quiet start on the final day for NFL teams to make trades, and it seems we may have the Dallas Cowboys to thank for that. With the 4 p.m. EST trade deadline approaching, the rumblings have cooled off a bit for the time being. Although there’s a strong possibility fans will see a few deals happen when all is said and done, there’s apparently one big reason for the slow start.

As Jay Glazer of FOX Sports revealed, the Cowboys sending a first-round pick to the Oakland Raiders for wide receiver Amari Cooper has led to unrealistic asking prices.

Teams making ton of calls today but asking prices don’t seem to be realistic at this point on many of the players called about. Teams saw Amari Cooper go for a 1 and it’s over-inflated other asks — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 30, 2018

It’s not all that surprising, considering many were stunned by the fact that the Cowboys were willing to offer up a first-round pick for Cooper, even considering their need at the position.

Jerry Jones Comments on Amari Cooper Trade

While it was a huge move for the Cowboys, there’s no denying Cooper has been hit-or-miss over the past two seasons. But as Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News revealed, Jerry Jones did his best to explain the reasoning behind making this deal.

Jerry Jones: We were planning to take a WR in the 1st round next year. “We knew we had the opportunity here to get a player that frankly is proven and have real youth involved so we can look at it long-term. We wouldn’t give that 1st-round pick up if it wasn’t for the long-term.” Jones told Machota.

It’ll be worth monitoring over the remainder of the day to see if asking prices begin to drop as the deadline draws closer. For now, though, teams are apparently holding firm in their efforts to keep prices high in any deal.

