Report: No Team’s Are Interested in Joakim Noah

This season doesn’t look too promising for New York Knicks big man, Joakim Noah. For quite some time, the center has wanted to be traded or released so he could take his talents elsewhere. As the Knicks continue to stall the process, Noah has been growing frustrated with his current situation.

A few week’s back, Noah posted to his Instagram story, begging for the team to release him. It didn’t take long until the post was deleted. But still, everybody, including the Knicks knew that Noah wanted out as soon as possible.

Noah wouldn’t report to the Knicks facilities during the preseason, which was expected. As the team continued to find a trade partner, they came up short with nothing. Now, Noah is just impatiently waiting for his release so he can get back on the court. There’s only one problem, though. Nobody apparently has a spot on their roster for the veteran, according to NBA Reporter, Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Word around the League

Sources with @ianbegley: Knicks center Joakim Noah has no traction on an open roster spot elsewhere in NBA, so he’s remained unwilling to agree to a buyout. New York simply waiving and stretching the $38M owed him likely comes soon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 13, 2018

As of Saturday afternoon, the Knicks will officially waive Noah, according to Wojnarowski. Finally, the Knicks veteran will be let loose. The only issue is he will have to wait to get back on the court still. With reports coming out that no team has shown any interest in potentially signing him, he may be playing the waiting game for a little bit longer.

There’s tons of speculation going around that the Minnesota Timberwolves could still have some interest in Noah. Back when a Jimmy Butler trade to New York was a possibility, there were rumors that Noah could be a part of a package that sends him to the T’Wolves.

After all trade talks fell through, many expected that Minnesota would wait until Noah becomes a free agent to pursue him. But the Timberwolves made it clear that they would consider signing Noah if he did become a free agent.