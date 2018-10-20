Ohio State vs Purdue Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Dwayne Haskins is making a compelling case to be in the middle of the Heisman Trophy race and a contender to be the first quarterback selected in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Haskins lead the No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) against the Purdue Boilermakers in a clash of Big Ten teams on Saturday night.

Preview

Haskins has already put together quite a resume in his short time as a starter:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZETSHinrzic

Through seven games, Haskins has completed 72.3% of his passes for 2,331 yards, 28 touchdowns and four interceptions. Haskins’ shining moment came two weeks ago when he led multiple drives in the fourth quarter in a comeback victory against Penn State in Happy Valley on national television.

It has been a tale of two seasons for the Boilermakers so far. After a disappointing 0-3 start that included losses to Northwestern and Missouri, Purdue has bounced back to win three straight games. In their three losses, the Boilermakers were outscored by eight points combined; in their three wins, they have outscored their opponents by a combined 70 points.

Since the narrow three-point loss to Missouri in September, senior quarterback David Blough has a 10-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and has thrown for 328-or-more yards in three of four games.

Key Matchup: Purdue is 109th in the nation in passing yards allowed per game with 267.5. Haskins will have a field day and be able to unleash an aerial assault; the Boilermakers should focus on limiting big plays and forcing a few turnovers.

Each team gives up over seven yards allowed per rush on the ground. Senior running back D.J. Knox (6.2 YPC, 540 yards, five touchdowns) needs to see 20-25 touches in order to keep the Buckeyes’ explosive offense off the field.