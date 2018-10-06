Texas vs Oklahoma Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

In one of the premiere games of the college football season, the No. 7 ranked Oklahoma Sooners (5-0) play the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (4-1) in a battle of potential Big 12 powerhouses at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

The Texas-Oklahoma game is tradition. Held annually in Dallas since 1912, the Longhorns own a record of 61-46-5 against the Sooners – the only school to play Texas more is in-state rival Texas A&M.

Oklahoma has won the last two games in this series and brings an unbeaten record south. Texas, after what now seems like an even more shocking upset to Maryland the first weekend of the season, has won four straight games, and that momentum has carried the Longhorns back into the AP Poll.

Head coach Tom Herman believes seeing more Ws has been beneficial for his team.

“Our players trust us, and we trust them. Winning on Saturdays certainly helps. But at times even last year, that didn’t. There’s a belief and a commitment and a buy-in into the way we do things.”

After edging Army 28-21 two weeks ago in overtime, the Sooners rebounded last week by doubling up the Baylor Bears (66-33) at home. In an expected shootout, the Sooners offense delivered.

Kyler Murray fired six touchdowns, completing 17 of 21 passes for 432 yards. He added 45 rushing yards and a touchdown – Murray’s seven total touchdowns tied Baker Mayfield for most in school history, and his efficiency rating of 348 was an Oklahoma record. Murray’s performance last week was exactly what he needed to do to give the Sooners offense a collective jolt, and to put him right back into the Heisman Trophy discussion.

Filling in for Rodney Anderson who sustained a season-ending leg injury against UCLA, freshman running back Kennedy Brooks ran for 107 yards (on only eight carries) and two touchdowns.

The Longhorns’ strong bounce-back play is primarily because of sophomore quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Through five games, Ehlinger has completed 64.7% of his passes for 1,185 yards, nine touchdowns and just two interceptions, while adding 153 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.