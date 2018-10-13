Washington vs Oregon Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

A pair of Top 25, Pac-12 North teams collide in Eugene, Oregon, when Jake Browning, Myles Gaskin and the No. 7 ranked Washington Huskies (5-1) take on Justin Herbert and the No. 17 Oregon Ducks (4-1) in the Emerald City Showdown on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

Herbert highlights the players in this game. A future first-round draft pick, Herbert has completed 64.7% of his passes this season for 1,411 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Two years ago, Browning totaled eight touchdowns in the 49-point win, which ended – at the time – the Huskies’ 12-game losing streak to the Ducks. Browning this season has compiled 1,508 passing yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions in comparison to his counterpart.

Oregon-Washington is one the more underrated rivalries in college football. Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal and Huskies head coach Chris Petersen are aware of the type of history a game like this commands. In Cristobal’s case, it is trickling down to his players.

“Our players have seen and understand the history of the series… they understand how passionate both fan bases are about this — it’s critically important for both programs involved. We don’t ever try to mask or hide or downplay the factors that go into rivalry games. It’s always going to be like that with the way we prepare and motivate our players.”

It is the 111th meeting between the two programs. The Huskies lead the all-time series 60-45-5, and have won the past two games by a combined score of 108-24 (70-21 in 2016, 38-3 in 2017).