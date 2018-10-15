49ers vs Packers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (2-2-1) will likely be without a key few players for Monday Night Football, Luckily, the San Francisco 49ers (1-4) are in a much worse spot, which presents an optimal matchup for Rodgers and company. Green Bay hosts San Francisco at Lambeau Field as Week 6 action concludes.

Preview

The Packers’ receiving group was depleted last week, and it looks to be trending the same way this week. ESPN reports wide receivers Geronimo Allison (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (hamstring) will both sit out against the 49ers on Monday night. Marquez Valdes-Scantling had a breakout performance against the Lions last week, hauling in seven receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown. Her will likely have to replicate that performance this week.

In addition to Valdes-Scantling, running back Aaron Jones is in position for a breakout performance. Head coach Mike McCarthy noted this week that he would “love” to get Jones more work, but as it stands Jamaal Williams is a better pass-blocker and Tye Montgomery is a veteran who has a rapport with Rodgers and the understanding of the offense.

Simply put, Kyle Shanahan is in for a rough day. Everything has gone wrong for the 49ers offense this season, and the parade of injuries has not stopped.

Running back Matt Breida (ankle) and tight end George Kittle (knee) are each questionable against the Packers after practicing in limited capacity all week. Kittle is expected to play, but Breida is more likely 50/50, although he’s stated he wants to play. In addition to those two, veteran wide receiver Pierre Garcon (knee, shoulder) will play, according to Shanahan.